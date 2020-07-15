Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: World-renowned juggler Niels Duinker spotlighted by JLJ Media Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
For world record holder juggler Niels Duinker, gravity is simply a joke. He was recently spotlighted by California media personality James Lott Junior of JLJ Media.
He holds eight Guinness World Records to his credit. Orginally from Holland, Duinker and James Lott Junior talks about their Dutch heritage, and he discusses how he got into the Guinness World Records book.
Duinker has a residency at The Amish Country Theater in Berlin, Ohio, and he gives his fans and followers a virtual tour of the theater. The theater is taking precautions this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their entire video interview may be seen here:
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, he was honored with his very own "Niels Duinker Day."
Duinker is the author of the book, Learn to Juggle, which is available on Amazon. Digital Journal hailed this juggling book as "amazing."
To learn more about world-class juggler Niels Duinker, check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.
Niels Duinker
Niels Duinker
supplied Niels Duinker publicity photo
More about Niels Duinker, JLJ Media, juggler, James Lott Junior
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Austin Peck: 'Tainted Dreams,' and digital age Special
Cory Smoot talks 'Teen Wolf,' digital age, family, and success Special
Asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 still risk lung damage
Danish ice cream maker drops 'Eskimo' name
Michael Phelps on 'The Weight Of Gold' documentary on HBO
Huawei 5G kit to be removed from the UK amid China concerns Special
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine enters final stage trial this month
Jake Biondi talks about 'Windy City: The Series' and 'Boystown' Special
Slaver's statue comes down — A Black Lives Matter statue arises
Review: World-renowned juggler Niels Duinker spotlighted by JLJ Media Special