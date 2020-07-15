For world record holder juggler Niels Duinker, gravity is simply a joke. He was recently spotlighted by California media personality James Lott Junior of JLJ Media.
He holds eight Guinness World Records to his credit. Orginally from Holland, Duinker and James Lott Junior talks about their Dutch heritage, and he discusses how he got into the Guinness World Records book.
Duinker has a residency at The Amish Country Theater in Berlin, Ohio, and he gives his fans and followers a virtual tour of the theater. The theater is taking precautions this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their entire video interview may be seen here:
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, he was honored with his very own "Niels Duinker Day."
Duinker is the author of the book, Learn to Juggle, which is available on Amazon. Digital Journal hailed this juggling book as "amazing."
To learn more about world-class juggler Niels Duinker, check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.