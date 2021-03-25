Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor William Lipton breaks hearts with his moving and powerful song "We Weren't Done with This Yet." Digital Journal has the scoop. He maintains great control over his rich, soulful voice, and it stands out vocally, lyrically, and sonically. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, melancholy, and simplicity. The listener can recall a young John Mayer and that should be taken as a compliment. It certainly resonated well with his fans and listeners on the show. Lipton went on to thank the fans for all of the love and support that he received for this tune on social media. William Lipton proved once again that he isn't only a gifted actor, but a tremendous singer-songwriter as well. This beautiful acoustic performance garnered two thumbs up. Well done. Thank you @valentinifrank @GHmusicPG and everyone at @GeneralHospital for allowing me the opportunity to write and perform this song “We Weren’t Done with This Yet” 💙 And thank you all for every single kind and warm message you have sent me! It truly means the world! https://t.co/N7lzoK9sCk — William Lipton (@LiptonWilliam) March 24, 2021 Lipton performed this song on the General Hospital episode that aired on March 23 on ABC, and he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. He wrote this bittersweet song himself and it is quite emotional.He maintains great control over his rich, soulful voice, and it stands out vocally, lyrically, and sonically. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, melancholy, and simplicity. The listener can recall a young John Mayer and that should be taken as a compliment. It certainly resonated well with his fans and listeners on the show. Lipton went on to thank the fans for all of the love and support that he received for this tune on social media.William Lipton proved once again that he isn't only a gifted actor, but a tremendous singer-songwriter as well. This beautiful acoustic performance garnered two thumbs up. Well done. More about William Lipton, We Weren't Done with This Yet, General hospital, Abc William Lipton We Weren t Done with... General hospital Abc