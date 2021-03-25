Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: William Lipton stuns on 'We Weren't Done with This Yet' on GH Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor William Lipton breaks hearts with his moving and powerful song "We Weren't Done with This Yet." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Lipton performed this song on the General Hospital episode that aired on March 23 on ABC, and he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. He wrote this bittersweet song himself and it is quite emotional.
He maintains great control over his rich, soulful voice, and it stands out vocally, lyrically, and sonically. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, melancholy, and simplicity. The listener can recall a young John Mayer and that should be taken as a compliment. It certainly resonated well with his fans and listeners on the show. Lipton went on to thank the fans for all of the love and support that he received for this tune on social media.
William Lipton proved once again that he isn't only a gifted actor, but a tremendous singer-songwriter as well. This beautiful acoustic performance garnered two thumbs up. Well done.
More about William Lipton, We Weren't Done with This Yet, General hospital, Abc
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with celebrity bodyguard Adriano 'Bubba' Almony Special
Op-Ed: Taiwan invasion a real possibility? If so, it's a very bad move
Amber Heard 'vindicated' as UK court rejects Johnny Depp appeal
'Alarm bells' as African elephants see sharp decline: conservationists
Greece celebrates revolution bicentennial with pomp and allies
Review: Jeremy Spencer and Psychosexual soar on 'Devil From Hell' single Special
Myanmar beauty queen speaks out against military coup
Suez Canal suspends traffic as bid to refloat grounded ship hits trouble
Sierra Wireless suffers massive cyberattack Special
Joel Corry opens up about 'BED,' David Guetta, and digital age Special