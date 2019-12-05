Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On December 4, Emmy-nominated teen actor William Lipton was a part of the "General Hospital Acoustic Holiday Spectacular." He subsequently joins fellow co-stars and musicians James Patrick Stuart and Wally Kurth on "Joy to the World," while Josh Swickard plays percussion for them. Lipton, Stuart, and Kurth display their velvet harmonies on this popular Christmas carol. They all closed with the infectious "Deck the Halls," where they were joined with Kathleen Gati (Dr. Liesl Obrecht), Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks), and Sofia Mattsson (Sasha Gilmore), and with the perennial standard "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," where they left their fans and listeners wanting to hear more Christmas music. The Verdict Whether it is the Nurses' Ball or his on-screen mother's wedding reception, one can always count on William Lipton to deliver some great musical performances on the show. Lipton's performance at the "General Hospital Acoustic Holiday Spectacular" earned two giant thumbs up. Speaking of William Lipton, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, he will be a part of the To learn more about actor William Lipton, follow him on This musical event was co-hosted by Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan Ashford) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn Ashton). Lipton , who plays Cameron Webber on the show, kicks off the "General Hospital Acoustic Holiday Spectacular" with a soothing and controlled version of "The First Noel," where he accompanies himself on acoustic guitar. This performance instantly lures the listeners and virtual audience into the acoustic holiday show.He subsequently joins fellow co-stars and musicians James Patrick Stuart and Wally Kurth on "Joy to the World," while Josh Swickard plays percussion for them. Lipton, Stuart, and Kurth display their velvet harmonies on this popular Christmas carol.They all closed with the infectious "Deck the Halls," where they were joined with Kathleen Gati (Dr. Liesl Obrecht), Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks), and Sofia Mattsson (Sasha Gilmore), and with the perennial standard "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," where they left their fans and listeners wanting to hear more Christmas music.Whether it is the Nurses' Ball or his on-screen mother's wedding reception, one can always count on William Lipton to deliver some great musical performances on the show. Lipton's performance at the "General Hospital Acoustic Holiday Spectacular" earned two giant thumbs up.Speaking of William Lipton, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, he will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy Weekend on Long Island, along with several of his co-stars.To learn more about actor William Lipton, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about William Lipton, Acoustic, General hospital, Show, Holiday William Lipton Acoustic General hospital Show Holiday