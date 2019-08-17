Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Wes Ramsey soars in the new psychological thriller "Perception," which was directed by Ilana Rein and released via Gravitas Ventures. He comes across a psychic Nina (Meera Rohit Kumbhani) who is a true catalyst in this film as she changes everything in his life with a free reading. She channels his deceased wife, Maggie, who is also an artist and connects him with her. "You have a spirit following you," Nina tells him. "She is never very far from you," she added. With the money that she is getting from Daniel, she is trying to get her young child through private school. His constant need to connect with Maggie leads to obsession and it becomes an addiction. "I have to see Maggie," he tells Nina, as he shows up to her doorstep in one of his most vulnerable scenes. Overcome by memories, Daniel is determined to reunite with his wife at all costs. Without giving too much away, it is a film that is recommended for fans and viewers that enjoy thrillers, mystery, and suspense. Perception is available on On September 14, Ramsey will be a part of the The Verdict Overall, Perception is a well-crafted thriller from start to finish. Wes Ramsey delivers tour de force performance as Daniel that will sustain the audience's attention for well over an hour and a half, and he will keep them at the edge of their seats. It is dynamic, unflinching and it really runs the gamut. Meera Rohit Kumbhani is a triumph as Nina, while Caitlin Mehner is a revelation as his late wife Maggie in flashbacks; moreover, all of the actors do a superb job on this psychological thriller. Ilana Rein deserves to be commended for her brilliant directing and screenplay. Perception garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Perception, check out its Read More: Wes Ramsey chatted with Ilana Rein co-wrote the script with Brian Smith. It tells the story of Daniel, a real estate developer, played by Wes Ramsey, who rises to Senior Vice President.He comes across a psychic Nina (Meera Rohit Kumbhani) who is a true catalyst in this film as she changes everything in his life with a free reading. She channels his deceased wife, Maggie, who is also an artist and connects him with her. "You have a spirit following you," Nina tells him. "She is never very far from you," she added. With the money that she is getting from Daniel, she is trying to get her young child through private school.His constant need to connect with Maggie leads to obsession and it becomes an addiction. "I have to see Maggie," he tells Nina, as he shows up to her doorstep in one of his most vulnerable scenes.Overcome by memories, Daniel is determined to reunite with his wife at all costs. Without giving too much away, it is a film that is recommended for fans and viewers that enjoy thrillers, mystery, and suspense.Perception is available on iTunes and on Amazon Prime On September 14, Ramsey will be a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer benefit at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, along with fellow actors William deVry, Eden McCoy, Tamara Braun, and Donnell Turner, as they raise money to help find a cure.Overall, Perception is a well-crafted thriller from start to finish. Wes Ramsey delivers tour de force performance as Daniel that will sustain the audience's attention for well over an hour and a half, and he will keep them at the edge of their seats. It is dynamic, unflinching and it really runs the gamut.Meera Rohit Kumbhani is a triumph as Nina, while Caitlin Mehner is a revelation as his late wife Maggie in flashbacks; moreover, all of the actors do a superb job on this psychological thriller. Ilana Rein deserves to be commended for her brilliant directing and screenplay. Perception garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Perception, check out its official website : Wes Ramsey chatted with Digital Journal this past March. More about Wes Ramsey, Perception, Thriller, Psychological Wes Ramsey Perception Thriller Psychological