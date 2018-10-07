Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Earlier this week, the motion picture "Venom" was released in the United States, starring Tom Hardy. It was directed by Ruben Fleischer. While the film wasn't perfect, especially with some flawed writing in the script, the top-notch acting performances, and Tom Hardy more than made up for it. It is recommended for fans and readers of the Marvel Comics. The special effects are quite impressive. Hardy commands the screen for its entire duration (which is a few minutes short from two hours). The Verdict Overall, Venom is an entertaining, witty and action-packed film. Despite being slammed by other film critics, Tom Hardy was superb as the eccentric superhero, proving that he is one of the best character actors of our time; moreover, it is evident that To learn more about Venom, check out its The superhero film was produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel. Hardy stars in the leading role as the nonchalant gonzo journalist Eddie Brock, also known as the lethal protector "Venom," and he takes the audience on a wild adventure with him. Michelle Williams also stars as Anne Weying, his former fiancée, and Sam Medina immerses himself as the Shakedown Thug. Brock winds up losing his job, Weying and his apartment all in one day. The film is already setting box office records.While the film wasn't perfect, especially with some flawed writing in the script, the top-notch acting performances, and Tom Hardy more than made up for it. It is recommended for fans and readers of the Marvel Comics. The special effects are quite impressive. Hardy commands the screen for its entire duration (which is a few minutes short from two hours).Overall, Venom is an entertaining, witty and action-packed film. Despite being slammed by other film critics, Tom Hardy was superb as the eccentric superhero, proving that he is one of the best character actors of our time; moreover, it is evident that Sam Medina is one of the most underrated actors, thus nailing the role of the Shakedown Thug. Venom earned four out of 5 stars.To learn more about Venom, check out its official website More about tom hardy, Venom, Superhero, Film, Sam Medina More news from tom hardy Venom Superhero Film Sam Medina