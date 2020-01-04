Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an intimate portrait of an aging starlet; a post-apocalyptic survival narrative; a soldier whose lost his way; a pair of lost souls; a tale of redemption; and a classic sci-fi action movie. Adopt a Highway (Blu-ray) RLJE Films Russ is a fish out of water. Having spent most of his adult life in jail, he emerges into a world he doesn’t understand. He follows his parole to a tee, finds a job, gets a long-term room at a motel and does his best to reconnect the world. Unsure of how to send his reports via email, he befriends a guy at an internet café that introduces him to the World Wide Web. However, the baby is the first person he meets that doesn’t judge him and actually needs him. The way Russ dotes on her is sweet, though incredibly awkward since he seems to know little to nothing about caring for an infant. The story doesn’t necessarily go where one expects, but it does deliver an uplifting ending. There are no special features. (RLJE Films) The Far Country (Blu-ray) Arrow Academy Though it’s not what most people know him for, Stewart made more than a dozen Westerns over the course of his career. This is one of his more critically acclaimed ventures in the genre. Webster generally puts himself first and occasionally Ben, so when people need his help he generally continues on in the opposite direction. Similarly, although he’s supposed to be partnered with the saloon keeper, he puts his own interests ahead of hers. It’s not until he suffers a significant loss that he can see how this strategy can be detrimental. Seeing Stewart in an antihero role is a strange experience, but his apathetic performance is still excellent. The film was shot in northern Canada across the snow-swept mountains, which are even more vivid in high definition. Special features include: commentary by film scholar Adrian Martin; “American Frontiers: Anthony Mann at Universal”; “Mann of the West”; image gallery; trailer; limited edition booklet with new writing on the film by Philip Kemp and original reviews; and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys. (Arrow Academy) Flowers in the Attic (Blu-ray) Arrow Video Based on VC Andrews’ novel of the same name, the movie is the horrific tale of children abandoned and abused by their own mother. Corrine becomes very depressed after her husband’s death and neglects all of her duties so they’re forced to move to the childhood home she fled as soon as she could. From the moment they step through the door, the nightmare starts. The treatment the children receive is appalling and borders on sickening as Corrine’s mother terrorizes and sporadically tortures the kids. Abuse and incest are front and centre in Andrews’ book, but the latter is especially toned down in the film. As odd as it sounds, this creative choice was not positively received by fans at the film’s release, though the relationship is still very much implied. Special features include: audio commentary by Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine; original, studio-vetoed ending; revised ending with commentary by replacement director Tony Kayden; “Home Sweet Home: Filming Flowers in the Attic”; “Fear & Wonder: Designing Flowers in the Attic”; “The Devil’s Spawn: Playing Flowers in the Attic”; “Shattered Innocence: Composing Flowers in the Attic”; theatrical trailer; and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love. (Arrow Video) Judy (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment At 46, Judy was a chronic insomniac, pill addict and mostly functioning alcoholic with a failing voice, debilitating anxiety and depression. As a child actress, she worked non-stop 18-hour days, couldn’t sleep and didn’t have friends beyond fellow child actor, Mickey Rooney. Zellweger loses herself in this role, embodying Judy at her best and worst moments. For anyone familiar with the actress’ late career, there’s nothing revelatory in the narrative — but it’s still something to see a depiction of her in all her glory with the audience in the palm of her hands. On the other hand, watching an icon struggle to get through the day or be treated like a show horse is difficult at times. But the last five minutes of this film is a culmination of all the emotions up to that point and it’s so marvellously sad and exuberant that many will have trouble holding back the tears. Special features include: making-of featurette; imagery gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Kill Team (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is the type of story in which no one looks good. Deeks is the worst kind of soldier that’s stopped seeing “the other” as human, and treats innocent and guilty alike. His horribleness is accentuated because he uses his position of power to corrupt the young men under his command, convincing them this approach to “peace” is acceptable; circumventing the law and the system is normal. Skarsgård plays the sergeant as a likeable guy who befriends and rewards his unit, but can turn on them just as quickly. This is a stark contrast to Briggman’s former commanding officer. Briggman is understandably scared as he may face repercussions for any accusations before any action is even taken against Deeks. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Dan Krauss; deleted scenes; and making-of featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Light of My Life (DVD & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures It becomes obvious early on that they’re in constant danger because of his daughter’s gender. He hides it as much as possible, but she’s reaching an age where her features are becoming more feminine and harder to conceal. The narrative follows them as they stay off the beaten path, camping and hiding in abandoned buildings. He teaches her survival skills and always ensures they have an escape plan, if required. However, his desire to protect her also puts her in danger as he refuses to leave her alone even when it would probably be safer. Though this is only a brief look at their lives when things are most difficult, it still establishes a constant threat and a dangerous atmosphere in contrast with the loving father-daughter relationship. There are no special features. (Elevation Pictures) RoboCop [Limited Edition] (Blu-ray) Arrow Video With crime increasing in major cities, there was a desire to curb criminal activity and this film provided a creative solution to the problem. Fittingly set in Motor City where machines are built into the town’s foundation, flesh is melded with steel. While they may have refined the cybernetic aspect of their experiment, they definitely hadn’t perfected the brain-tinkering part of the project. Murphy’s situation is rather depressing as he didn’t volunteer for the procedure and knowing he can’t be with his family is torture, which Weller conveys with the right mix of robotic indifference and compassion. However, his modifications mean he can also solve any problem — with the goons that killed him and the company that made him. It’s a classic, ‘80s sci-fi movie that gets a nice polish with this release. Special features include: director’s and theatrical cuts of the film; commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison and co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for the theatrical cut and re-edited in 2014 for the director's cut); commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon; commentary by fans Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart and Eastwood Allen; deleted scenes; “The Future of Law Enforcement: Creating RoboCop”; “RoboTalk”; “Truth of Character”; “Casting Old Detroit”; “Connecting the Shots”; “Composing RoboCop”; “RoboProps”; “RoboCop: Creating a Legend”; 2012 Q&A with the filmmakers; “The Boardroom”; two isolated score tracks; two edited for TV scenes; six collector's postcards; double-sided, fold-out poster; and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork. (Arrow Video) Twin Flower (DVD) Film Movement This film is filled with mysteries, from Basim’s background and nightly excursions to what caused Anna to run away and stop speaking. There is very little dialogue in the film in general, as the characters spend a lot of time alone or in simple silence. In spite of Basim and Anna’s minimal communication, they form a strong bond based on a mutual need to survive and desire for companionship. However, they both endure terrible experiences at the hands of people trying to take advantage of their youth and vulnerability. Anna’s flashbacks slowly fill in the pieces of the puzzle, but in the meantime she lives day-by-day in fear of being found. Overall, it’s still a well-paced picture that sadly unfolds beneath an inescapable dark cloud. Special features include: “Cerdita,” a short film. (Film Movement) (Blu-ray)Russ Millings ( Ethan Hawke ) was just released from prison after serving 21 years for a 3rd strike conviction for possessing an ounce of marijuana. 