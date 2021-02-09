Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a family torn apart; a spin-off that misses the target; a documentary about a music legend; a unique blend of genres; a sci-fi repeater; a love letter to cinema. Blade: The Iron Cross (Blu-ray) Full Moon Features As the franchise continues its WWII story arc, things continue to get weird. Hauser is working on super soldiers to turn the tide of the war, while also torturing prisoners with his experimental machines. Elisa returns, continuing to use her psychic dreams to fight the Nazis. This spin-off was supposed to be Blade’s first stand-alone picture, but he unfortunately has very little screen time. That said, the intimacy of his connection with Elisa is a bit unusual and gives the film a strange vibe. The other puppets are definitely missed, though Blade does get in a few impressive kills. Notably, this film was shot as part of Full Moon’s “Deadly Ten” series, which were produced in front of live audiences via webcams so filmmakers and fans could observe the movie's production. Special features include: commentary by director John Lechago; behind-the-scenes videos; and trailers. (Full Moon Features) Breach (DVD & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment This is a low-grade cross between There are no special features. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Chuck Berry - The Original King Of Rock 'N' Roll (Blu-ray) MVD Visual Keith Richards, Steven Van Zandt, Joe Perry, Chuck Berry is a music legend who’s touched millions of people with his music, whether directly or via the dozens of other artists inspired by his ground-breaking sound. His popularity bridged colour barriers as he was often accidentally booked to play white establishments, but not allowed to take the stage after meeting the proprietor. The film is a cross-section of his personal life and public life, which he apparently kept entirely separate. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family when he was at home. On the road, he was professional but lively. He had a friendly competition with Jerry Lee Lewis about who would open for who when they toured together. Interestingly, Berry didn’t travel with a band but opted instead to use local musicians who could accompany him on the fly. Some of the best anecdotes are from fellow musicians who couldn’t keep up with Berry’s quick but seamless key changes when they played with him. Overall, the documentary doesn’t dig up any dirty details, but it still feels comprehensive. Special features include: extended interviews. (MVD Visual) Cinema Paradiso (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray) Arrow Academy This multi-award winning picture, including an Oscar for best foreign language film, is an enchanting narrative about the magic of cinema. Toto’s obsession with the local theatre from such a young age infuses the movie with such contagious passion. Other cinephiles will recognize themselves in him and the wonder he experiences watching these stories unfold on screen. His relationship with Alfredo is also incredibly charming as the older man tries to direct Toto into any other profession, even though his advice is no match for the young man’s love of cinema. The series of events that occur around Salvatore’s return to his childhood home share a meaningful connection that is both appropriate and somewhat melancholy. The film’s terrific performances elevate the two or three hour picture (depending on which version you watch) to great heights of entertainment and memory. Special features include: Cannes Festival theatrical version and director’s cut; commentary by director Giuseppe Tornatore and Italian cinema expert critic Millicent Marcus; “A Dream of Sicily”; “A Bear and a Mouse in Paradise”; “The Kissing Sequence”; original director’s cut theatrical trailer; and 25th anniversary re-release trailer. (Arrow Academy) Guncrazy (Blu-ray) MVD Visual Sometimes sad beginnings also have sad endings. Anita is a victim of circumstance, abandoned by her mother and abused by her mother’s boyfriend who assumed the role of her guardian. At school, the boys are only nice to her when they think they have a shot at having sex with her. Therefore, when a poorly explained pen pal assignment puts her in touch with a seemingly sensitive convict, she thinks she’s finally found Mr. Right. While the initial physical distance meant he actually couldn’t take advantage of her, he may actually prove better than every other man in her life. The problem is escaping one’s life is easier said than done, and Anita’s happy ending keeps getting further out of reach. The film was shot during a difficult period for Barrymore, but she insisted on playing Anita and does an excellent job portraying the broken girl looking for love. Special features include: commentary from director Tamra Davis and star Drew Barrymore; making-of featurettes, new and archival; “Portrait of a Director: Tamra Davis”; behind-the-scenes footage; theatrical trailers; and mini poster. (MVD Visual) Let Him Go (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment This drama is set in a time before cell phones and the internet, making their search for their grandson a little more difficult and personal. The Blackledges must physically track the boy’s whereabouts, visiting people they believe could point them in the right direction. However, as the film tries to make a point of their laborious search, it also drags out the already slow narrative unnecessarily. Not surprisingly, driving from one town to another only to be pointed further down the road is not especially interesting. Though a chance meeting with a young Aboriginal man does have later implications, it still feels somewhat out of place in the overall story. Their interactions with the Weboy clan is certainly more entertaining, but even that seems to go off the rails, leading to an equally over-the-top conclusion. Special features include: making-of featurette; “The Blackledges: Kevin Costner & Diane Lane”; and “Lighting the Way: Thomas Bezucha.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Sukiyaki Western Django: Collector's Edition (Blu-ray) Filmrise The spaghetti western went East like never before. The gunslingers pack a six-shooter next to their samurai swords and dress like glam-rockers gone back to reclaim the duster. The cast is Japanese but the dialogue is English, and the actors deliver the lines phonetically. Nonetheless, their articulation of lines like “Are you gonna come at me or whistle Dixie?” are reminiscent of the popular genre of post-dubbed Asian fight films. Takashi Miike skilfully creates moments of hilarity with the noticeable use of painted backgrounds, exaggerated injuries and the recital of Shakespeare in between strategy planning. Furthermore, the ineptitude of both gangs is underscored by the accuracy and ability of the stranger and the Bloody Benten, “nicknamed double B for short.” Miike creates a mishmash of Sergio Leone westerns and Sergio Corbucci surreal, bloody gunfights encompassed by an Americana-kabuki-baroque style. The result is non-stop entertainment. Special features include: deleted scenes; making-of featurette; sizzle reel; and theatrical trailers. 