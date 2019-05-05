Email
article imageReview: 'The Young and The Restless' wins 'Outstanding Drama Series' Emmy Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Pasadena - On Sunday, May 5, the Daytime Emmy Awards took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. "The Young and The Restless" won the biggest category of the night.
This year's Daytime Emmy Award ceremony was co-hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood. Judy Sheindlin ("Judge Judy") and chef Jacques Pépin earned their "Lifetime Achievement Awards."
They saved the category for "Outstanding Drama Series" for last, and The Young and The Restless on CBS was named the winner. They have been No. 1 in the ratings for well over 30 years.
Ironically enough, The Young and The Restless alum Shemar Moore presented this category, and in his opening remarks, he honored his late friend and mentor, Kristoff St. John.
Kristoff St. John of The Young and The Restless
Kristoff St. John of 'The Young and The Restless"
Sonja Flemming, CBS
In addition, The Young and The Restless won Daytime Emmy Awards in such categories as "Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team" and for "Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team."
In the acting categories, veteran star Peter Bergman was nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor," Bryton James was up for "Outstanding Supporting Actor," while Beth Maitland and Mishael Morgan were both nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress." Zach Tinker also earned a nod for "Outstanding Younger Actor."
To learn more about The Young and The Restless, check out its official website.
