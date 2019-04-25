Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment The stars of the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless" have paid a moving tribute to late actor Kristoff St. John in emotional episodes that span the full week. St. John played the role of Neil Winters for 27 years and he was universally loved by fans and his peers alike. Emmy award-winning actor Without giving too much away, these Kristoff St. John memoriam episodes will move viewers on an emotional level, and they ought to have the Kleenex ready. To learn more about The Young and The Restless on CBS, check out its As Digital Journal reported , Kristoff St. John passed away at the age of 52, and the Los Angeles County coroner's office ruled his death as an accident.St. John played the role of Neil Winters for 27 years and he was universally loved by fans and his peers alike. Emmy award-winning actor Shemar Moore returned to Genoa City for a brief cameo on The Young and The Restless to honor the memory of his late friend, whom he described as the "closest thing to a brother." Moore played Malcolm Winters, the brother of St. John on the show. Victoria Rowell also participated in this tribute, as his character's long-time lover, Drucilla Winters.Without giving too much away, these Kristoff St. John memoriam episodes will move viewers on an emotional level, and they ought to have the Kleenex ready. Bryton James also gives a devastating performance as his onscreen son, Devon Hamilton, who has to break the news of his father's passing. It is evident that St. John's legacy will stand the test of time as he will hold a special place in his viewers' hearts forever.To learn more about The Young and The Restless on CBS, check out its official website More about Kristoff St John, neil winters, The young and the restless, CBS Kristoff St John neil winters The young and the re... CBS