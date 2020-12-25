"The Package" is a neat and compelling short holiday film in the streaming service Passionflix. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is based on the short story by K. Bromberg, and it stars Heather Grace Hancock as Jules and General Hospital alum Coby Ryan McLaughlin as Archer.
Jules and Archer get stuck in an elevator, where she opens up to him about her recent misfortunes in life, and Archer tends to be the voice of reason for her. Both actors have good chemistry together.
Louise Alston (who also directed A Holiday Lift on Passionflix) did a solid job directing this pleasant short film.
The Package is one of those films that one would wish was longer (in a good way), or hope that it may somebody turn into a full-length feature.
The Verdict
Overall, The Package is definitely worth checking out on Passionflix since it is warm, clever, and entertaining. Heather Grace Hancock and Coby Ryan McLaughlin are both superb in their roles. This is a short film that will resonate well with viewers and fans, and it garners two thumbs up.
Heather Grace Hancock and Coby Ryan McLaughlin in 'The Package'