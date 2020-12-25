Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'The Package' is a heartwarming short holiday film on Passionflix Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Entertainment
"The Package" is a neat and compelling short holiday film in the streaming service Passionflix. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is based on the short story by K. Bromberg, and it stars Heather Grace Hancock as Jules and General Hospital alum Coby Ryan McLaughlin as Archer.
Jules and Archer get stuck in an elevator, where she opens up to him about her recent misfortunes in life, and Archer tends to be the voice of reason for her. Both actors have good chemistry together.
Louise Alston (who also directed A Holiday Lift on Passionflix) did a solid job directing this pleasant short film.
The Package is one of those films that one would wish was longer (in a good way), or hope that it may somebody turn into a full-length feature.
The Verdict
Overall, The Package is definitely worth checking out on Passionflix since it is warm, clever, and entertaining. Heather Grace Hancock and Coby Ryan McLaughlin are both superb in their roles. This is a short film that will resonate well with viewers and fans, and it garners two thumbs up.
Heather Grace Hancock and Coby Ryan McLaughlin in The Package
Heather Grace Hancock and Coby Ryan McLaughlin in 'The Package'
Photo Courtesy of Passionflix
More about The Package, Passionflix, Film, Coby Ryan McLaughlin, General hospital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Emmy award-winning series 'The Bay' wishes fans 'Merry Christmas'
GoDaddy apologises for fake Christmas bonus email security test
Japan unveils green growth plan for 2050 carbon neutral goal
Gaming AR and VR Tools will shape the future of work Special
Libya's eastern strongman urges troops 'drive out' Turkish forces
Deep diving the new coronavirus strain and mutation N501Y
The Ometepe Island bakery in Moyogalpa, Nicaragua Special
Russia probes Navalny ally for 'threatening suspected poisoner'
Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-minute deal
Op-Ed: 'A California Christmas' is the greatest holiday film of 2020