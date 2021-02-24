Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "The Horde," starring and written by Paul Logan, is a gripping thriller that was directed by Jared Cohn. It is great to watch during the quarantine. Digital Journal has the scoop. A fun trip turns to horror as they are besieged by a "horde" of mutated inbreed humans that are obsessed with blood, hence the title. As things get worse, John's main goal for everyone is survival, and he is their pillar of strength during these tough times. It encompasses elements of horror, mystery, drama, action, and suspense. Costas Mandylor does a solid job playing the villain Cylus Atkinson that is rallying the mutants that everyone loves to hate. Without giving too much away, The Horde is worth checking out. It will certainly take the audience on a wild ride in the woods. The Horde is available on The Verdict Overall, The Horde is nonstop, heart-pounding action. Paul Logan sustains the viewer's attention for its entire duration, and the entire cast is noteworthy. The script is witty and badass; moreover, the stunt-work is quite intricate and impressive. It should come with a caveat that it is not for the faint of heart due to some gruesome, bloody scenes yet it is a must for fans of action movies. Jared Cohn always delivers with his directorial work as well. The Horde garners two thumbs up. Paul Logan in 'The Horde' Photo Courtesy of 'The Horde' In The Horde, former Navy SEAL John Crenshaw (Paul Logan) accompanies his fiance Selina Duboix (Tiffany Brouwer) and her students on a photo trip deep into the woods.A fun trip turns to horror as they are besieged by a "horde" of mutated inbreed humans that are obsessed with blood, hence the title. As things get worse, John's main goal for everyone is survival, and he is their pillar of strength during these tough times.It encompasses elements of horror, mystery, drama, action, and suspense. Costas Mandylor does a solid job playing the villain Cylus Atkinson that is rallying the mutants that everyone loves to hate.Without giving too much away, The Horde is worth checking out. It will certainly take the audience on a wild ride in the woods.The Horde is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV Overall, The Horde is nonstop, heart-pounding action. Paul Logan sustains the viewer's attention for its entire duration, and the entire cast is noteworthy. The script is witty and badass; moreover, the stunt-work is quite intricate and impressive. It should come with a caveat that it is not for the faint of heart due to some gruesome, bloody scenes yet it is a must for fans of action movies.Jared Cohn always delivers with his directorial work as well. The Horde garners two thumbs up. More about the horde, paul logan, Film, jared cohn the horde paul logan Film jared cohn