On March 16, mentalist duo The Clairvoyants performed a mind-blowing show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. Their show was full of audience interaction, and they selected people on stage with them, who randomly caught giant beach balls, and they listed numbers on those balls, which in return, turned out to be the numbers that they previously selected on a lottery ticket. One of the most jaw-dropping magic tricks of the night involved Thommy and a puzzle, with a wooden frame, which left everybody in total awe. Amélie described last year as an "incredible" experience for them since they were able to tour the United States, with The Illusionists, and they thanked the audience for voting them second place on the reality competition, America's Got Talent. She also went on to guess the correct number of jelly beans that an audience member picked in a jar, which turned out to be correct (56 jelly beans). A fun moment was when they invited two young children on stage, Robby (age six) and Lauren, where Thommy performed a neat magic trick that involved a rope. As the night progressed, their mentalism routine only more remarkable and fascinating. Towards the end of the show, Thommy went into the crowd, and made a blindfolded Amélie (who was seated on the stage) correctly guess various objects from audience members that would have otherwise been impossible to guess correctly (such as digits of a credit card, numbers on a law enforcement badge, number of cigarettes in a pack, and the actual brand of cigarettes, which in this instance, was Marlboro). Fan and audience member, New York City schoolteacher Claudine Webb, raved, "The Clairvoyants were fabulous tonight at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury." The Verdict Overall, this journalist has been privileged to review countless magic shows over the years, and The Clairvoyants were able to put on one of the best live magic experiences yet. Their heartfelt performance was witty, clever, authentic and full of spontaneity. Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass also showcased their warm and genuine personalities onstage, which resonated well with the crowd. To learn more about Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass began their set with an interactive mentalist trick, where they were able to guess the cards that audience members selected. As they took the NYCB Theatre at Westbury stage, in the round, they greeted the crowd. "Hello, everyone," they said, and continued with yet another impressive card trick. Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass also showcased their warm and genuine personalities onstage, which resonated well with the crowd. The Clairvoyants were able to blow all the skeptics away tonight at Westbury, and most importantly, they were able to touch the fans on an emotional level with their unique mentalism skills. They deserve all the success and accolades that are coming their way. Their live show is highly recommended for the entire family, and it earned five out of five stars. Congratulations.