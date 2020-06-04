Special By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Entertainment The modern romantic comedy "Tell Me I Love You" is entertaining from start to finish. It was released via Vision Films. Digital Journal has the scoop. Most impressive about Tell Me I Love You is its memorable original musical score and the LGBTQ themes make it relevant and appealing. The main characters tell their parents and friends lies about their relationships, and these lies will come back to haunt them. Tell Me I Love You, written and directed by Fiona Mackenzie, features an all-star cast such as Kaniehtiio Horn as Melanie, Sam Clark as Ben O'Shea, Renee Morrison as Cassie, Al Sapienza as Hal Morton, Without giving too much away, there is something in this film for everybody. The Verdict Overall, Tell Me I Love You is an interesting and sentimental romantic comedy. It is witty, heartfelt, and lighthearted. It will resonate well with music lovers and it garners 3.5 out of 5 stars. Starting on June 2, it has been available on DVD and VOD. This contemporary romantic comedy deals with three young musicians in Malibu discover their dreams, as well as love with a crazy plot to make some money along the way. They concoct a plan to get married in an effort to inherit all this money to record an album.Most impressive about Tell Me I Love You is its memorable original musical score and the LGBTQ themes make it relevant and appealing. The main characters tell their parents and friends lies about their relationships, and these lies will come back to haunt them.Tell Me I Love You, written and directed by Fiona Mackenzie, features an all-star cast such as Kaniehtiio Horn as Melanie, Sam Clark as Ben O'Shea, Renee Morrison as Cassie, Al Sapienza as Hal Morton, Kirk Bovill as Uncle Arthur, and former O-Town band member Ashley Angel Parker as Steven.Without giving too much away, there is something in this film for everybody.Overall, Tell Me I Love You is an interesting and sentimental romantic comedy. It is witty, heartfelt, and lighthearted. It will resonate well with music lovers and it garners 3.5 out of 5 stars. More about Tell Me I Love You, Comedy, Romantic, Film Tell Me I Love You Comedy Romantic Film