Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week, on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital," Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) discovered that Taggert (Réal Andrews) is alive and well. In a surprise twist, it turns out that Taggert was alive after all. Jason (Steve Burton) rescued him at the pier, and he called nurse Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) to check on it while he was injured. Sonny and Taggert have a heart-to-heart together. He informs Taggert that his daughter, Trina, has been mourning his loss. He acknowledged that everything he did (faking his death) was to protect him and his family from Cyrus Renault (played by Jeff Kober), and Sonny sympathized with that decision, and respected his answer as a family man himself. Taggert also admitted to the magnitude of how dangerous Cyrus really is. He noted that if he were to kill Cyrus, he would have to stay dead. He also pleads with Sonny to take care of Trina for him, and he promises to do the best he can to keep her safe. The Verdict Overall, it is great to see Réal Andrews back in Port Charles as Taggert. He and Maurice Benard have tremendous chemistry together on General Hospital and they steal every scene they are in. Hopefully, there will be more opportunities for them to do scenes together in the future. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Réal Andrews back in March of 2020.