This past week, teen actress Sydney Mikayla delivered powerful scenes on the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as Trina.

The audience learns that Trina is the daughter of one of the show's most memorable cops, Lieutenant Marcus Taggert, who just returned back to Port Charles after being gone for a while. She has been working as an intern at the Jerome Gallery that is run by Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Trina and Cameron (William Lipton) were going to a school dance, but they were kidnapped by their Uber driver, who is working for the villainous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Her father, Marcus, comes to their rescue, who will subsequently be joined by Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan).

One can feel Mikayla's pain and raw emotions while she is taken to safety by Curtis, but at the same time fears for her father's life. The same holds true for Cameron, who is saved by Jason, and they are both told to stay in the car, so their safety can be ensured.

Whenever she is given great written material to work with, she nails those scenes. Really well done.

Most recently, Mikayla celebrated her one-year anniversary on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital, and hopefully, there will be many more milestones to come.

To learn more about teen actress Sydney Mikayla, follow her on Twitter, and check out her IMDb page