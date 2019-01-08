Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On January 7, internally recognized sword swallower Alex Magala gave a jaw-dropping performance on "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Speaking of the audience, Magala had them with him every step of the way, even though a few may have turned their heads in a few instances, due to the precarious nature of his sword swallowing act. America's Got Talent: The Champions is affectionately known as "The Olympics of Talent," and Alex Magala delivered a high-octane performance that simply blows one's mind. A true spectacle. A 29-year-old Moldova native, Magala was the winner of Russia's Got Talent in 2014, and he was a finalist in both Britain's Got Talent and Italia's Got Talent, in 2016 and 2013, respectively. Magala placed in the semi-finals in Ukraine's Got Talent in 2014 and in the Czecho Slovakia's Got Talent in 2016. Finally, he was a quarter-finalist in America's Got Talent back in 2013. He has shown consistency on a global level, and there is no denying his talent. The Verdict Overall, Alex Magala was superb on America's Got Talent: The Champions. He did not play it safe. His sword swallowing was daring, suspenseful and exhilarating. Simply put, there was nobody else like him. Just when you thought it was over, he kept pushing the envelope and tested his limits. Even though he did not advance to the next round, he certainly impressed millions of viewers worldwide that were watching via television and online. His performance on America's Got Talent: The Champions garnered an A+ rating. To learn more about sword swallower Alex Magalla, check out his It certainly fits the description of a death-defying act, and it was something that viewers and audience members were strongly advised not to try at home. Magala himself admitted that he had never tried something this dangerous before. He was not afraid to take risks, and those risks paid off in the end. He received exceptional feedback from all four America's Got Talent judges, and rightfully so.Speaking of the audience, Magala had them with him every step of the way, even though a few may have turned their heads in a few instances, due to the precarious nature of his sword swallowing act. America's Got Talent: The Champions is affectionately known as "The Olympics of Talent," and Alex Magala delivered a high-octane performance that simply blows one's mind. A true spectacle.A 29-year-old Moldova native, Magala was the winner of Russia's Got Talent in 2014, and he was a finalist in both Britain's Got Talent and Italia's Got Talent, in 2016 and 2013, respectively. Magala placed in the semi-finals in Ukraine's Got Talent in 2014 and in the Czecho Slovakia's Got Talent in 2016. Finally, he was a quarter-finalist in America's Got Talent back in 2013. He has shown consistency on a global level, and there is no denying his talent.Overall, Alex Magala was superb on America's Got Talent: The Champions. He did not play it safe. His sword swallowing was daring, suspenseful and exhilarating. Simply put, there was nobody else like him. Just when you thought it was over, he kept pushing the envelope and tested his limits. Even though he did not advance to the next round, he certainly impressed millions of viewers worldwide that were watching via television and online. His performance on America's Got Talent: The Champions garnered an A+ rating.To learn more about sword swallower Alex Magalla, check out his official website More about Sword swallower, Alex Magala, the champions, America's Got Talent, Moldova Sword swallower Alex Magala the champions America s Got Talent Moldova