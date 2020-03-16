Email
article imageReview: 'Studio City' is great to binge-watch if you're stuck at home Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"Studio City" on Amazon Prime is a great digital drama series to binge-watch if you are stuck at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic and need a high-quality show to watch. Look no further.
It was created by acclaimed soap actor Sean Kanan, and it is a love letter to the soap operas out there since it depicts a drama within a drama. Timothy Woodward Jr. directed this digital drama series, and its writing team consists of Michele and Sean Kanan, Lauren De Normandie, and Jason Antognoli.
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
Studio City features an all-star cast of actors, which include Sean Kanan, Carolyn Hennesy, Tristan Rogers, Sarah Joy Brown, Patrika Darbo, Scott Turner Scofield, Philip Bruenn, and Juliet Vega, among others.
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
There is something in it for everybody and the caliber of talent in Studio City is tremendous. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. It deserves to be a major contender at the upcoming 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
To learn more about Studio City on Amazon Prime, visit its official website.
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
More about Studio City, Amazon, Prime, Video, Sean Kanan
 
