It was created by acclaimed soap actor Sean Kanan
, and it is a love letter to the soap operas out there since it depicts a drama within a drama. Timothy Woodward Jr
. directed this digital drama series, and its writing team consists of Michele and Sean Kanan, Lauren De Normandie, and Jason Antognoli.
Studio City
Actress Sarah Joy Brown in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
features an all-star cast of actors, which include Sean Kanan, Carolyn Hennesy
, Tristan Rogers
, Sarah Joy Brown
, Patrika Darbo
, Scott Turner Scofield
, Philip Bruenn
, and Juliet Vega, among others.
Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
There is something in it for everybody and the caliber of talent in Studio City
is tremendous. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. It deserves to be a major contender at the upcoming 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here
.
To learn more about Studio City
on Amazon Prime, visit its official website
.
Actor Scott Turner Schofield in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'