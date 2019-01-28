This year, streaming services
received multiple nominations in the television categories of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. In fact, the entire "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series" category was made up of nominees from such online shows as Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
, Netflix's Grace and Frankie
and Netflix's GLOW
.
Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
took home the awards for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series" respectively; moreover, the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
won for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series."
Jason Bateman from Netflix's Ozark
also took home the "Actor" for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series."
In addition, GLOW
won for "Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series."
If this trend continues, it looks like there will be more and more streaming services dominating the future Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award ceremonies. It is evident that technology is becoming the new norm, especially in regard to how television shows are being watched by viewers.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported
, streaming services did well at the 2019 Golden Globe awards.