Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Los Angeles - On January 27, the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the awards for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series" respectively; moreover, the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series." Jason Bateman from Netflix's Ozark also took home the "Actor" for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series." In addition, GLOW won for "Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series." If this trend continues, it looks like there will be more and more streaming services dominating the future Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award ceremonies. It is evident that technology is becoming the new norm, especially in regard to how television shows are being watched by viewers. Earlier this month, as This year, streaming services received multiple nominations in the television categories of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. In fact, the entire "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series" category was made up of nominees from such online shows as Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Netflix's GLOW.Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the awards for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series" respectively; moreover, the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series."Jason Bateman from Netflix's Ozark also took home the "Actor" for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series."In addition, GLOW won for "Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series."If this trend continues, it looks like there will be more and more streaming services dominating the future Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award ceremonies. It is evident that technology is becoming the new norm, especially in regard to how television shows are being watched by viewers.Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported , streaming services did well at the 2019 Golden Globe awards. More about streaming services, Screen actors guild, Awards, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel streaming services Screen actors guild Awards The Marvelous Mrs Ma...