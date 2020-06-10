Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actors Brandon Beemer and Martha Madison reprise their roles as Shawn Brady and Belle Black and they return to "Days of Our Lives" on NBC. Claire's grandmother, the respected psychiatrist Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), acknowledged these great strides that Claire has made and is recommending a "supervised release" to her doctors. Marlena discusses her professional opinions with Belle and Shawn as to what the next steps are going to be, though she is slightly worried about the possibility of Claire regressing and suffering setbacks. Actress Martha Madison on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Shawn and Belle surprise Claire with a visit at Bayview to tell her the good news, as they offer to take her back home with them to Hong Kong. Unbeknownst to them, Claire already knowns that her aunt Ciara is engaged to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Claire immediately resents their offer and tells them that her home and life is in Salem, so Claire recommends she stays with her grandparents, Marlena and John Black, both of which could "supervise" her. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds, especially since Ciara Brady and Ben Weston's wedding will be taking place this summer, along with several other Salem weddings. Speaking of Claire, her portrayer Olivia Rose Keegan earned a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series." Olivia Rose Keegan Chris Haston, NBC Both parents are there for their on-screen daughter, Claire Brady (played by Olivia Rose Keegan), who has made tremendous progress while staying at Bayview, a mental hospital, for two years. She was placed in this institution because she tried to kill her aunt, Ciara Brady (played by Victoria Konefal), on two occasions, even though they used to be best friends.Claire's grandmother, the respected psychiatrist Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), acknowledged these great strides that Claire has made and is recommending a "supervised release" to her doctors. Marlena discusses her professional opinions with Belle and Shawn as to what the next steps are going to be, though she is slightly worried about the possibility of Claire regressing and suffering setbacks.Shawn and Belle surprise Claire with a visit at Bayview to tell her the good news, as they offer to take her back home with them to Hong Kong. Unbeknownst to them, Claire already knowns that her aunt Ciara is engaged to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).Claire immediately resents their offer and tells them that her home and life is in Salem, so Claire recommends she stays with her grandparents, Marlena and John Black, both of which could "supervise" her. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds, especially since Ciara Brady and Ben Weston's wedding will be taking place this summer, along with several other Salem weddings.Speaking of Claire, her portrayer Olivia Rose Keegan earned a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series." More about Shawn Brady, belle black, Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, days of our lives Shawn Brady belle black Brandon Beemer Martha Madison days of our lives