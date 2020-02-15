Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - On February 15, this journalist had the privilege to review "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (MSG). The synopsis deals with the characters being conflicted about what kind of part they would throw together in their community. They entertained such ideas as beach parties, Superhero parties, fiestas (a form of Latino celebration), cookie parties (courtesy of the Cookie Monster) and trash parties (courtesy of Oscar the Grouch). Without giving too much away, this is a production that everyone needs to experience live with their families, friends, and children. This year's Sesame Street Live! show at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden runs from February 14 to 23, for a total of 17 performances. The Verdict In summation, Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! was incredible at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. It was ideal for the whole family since it transported parents back to their childhood years watching the show, and it resonated well with the new generation of fans. It is a great way for families to create new memories with their children. This family-oriented production incorporated neat technology, which helped make it more interactive and engaging. It also served educational purposes about such core values as building a community and compromising, and they provided the definitions for both of these terms for their young fans and learners. Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! earned 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. The show started promptly at 10:30 a.m. and it sustained the audience's attention for the entire duration. The Muppet characters were brought to life, including Oscar, Cookie Monster, Big Bird , Abby, Rosita, Oscar the Grouch, and this journalist's all-time favorite Sesame Street character Elmo The synopsis deals with the characters being conflicted about what kind of part they would throw together in their community. They entertained such ideas as beach parties, Superhero parties, fiestas (a form of Latino celebration), cookie parties (courtesy of the Cookie Monster) and trash parties (courtesy of Oscar the Grouch).Without giving too much away, this is a production that everyone needs to experience live with their families, friends, and children.This year's Sesame Street Live! show at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden runs from February 14 to 23, for a total of 17 performances.In summation, Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! was incredible at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. It was ideal for the whole family since it transported parents back to their childhood years watching the show, and it resonated well with the new generation of fans. It is a great way for families to create new memories with their children.This family-oriented production incorporated neat technology, which helped make it more interactive and engaging. It also served educational purposes about such core values as building a community and compromising, and they provided the definitions for both of these terms for their young fans and learners. Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! earned 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. More about Sesame Street Live, Let's Party, Hulu Theater, Madison square garden, MSG Sesame Street Live Let s Party Hulu Theater Madison square garde... MSG New york