This week's releases include a family filled with suspicion; an incredibly bad acid trip; a return to episodic narratives; a throwback to detective movies; a classic flop; a fun romp; and a rare sequel to a thriller. Blood: Series 1 (Blu-ray) Acorn This is a murder mystery that may not actually be a murder at all. Cat's convinced her father has pulled the wool over everyone's eyes most of her life, as she's also certain he had a hand in the death of her friend's father when she was a child. Her juvenile conclusions inform her current ones, though no one believed her then and they don't want to believe her now. However, murderer or not, he has a lot of secrets and has told a lot of lies, all of which begin to unravel with the more questions Cat asks. The climax of the miniseries is actually more of a plateau as Cat gets all her answers, but none of the satisfaction for which she'd hoped. Special features include: cast and crew interviews; and behind-the-scenes featurette. (Acorn) Boom! (Blu-ray) Shout Select It’s not entirely surprising this film bombed when it was released in 1968. In spite of the chemistry between Taylor and her two-time husband, Burton, there is little else to engage viewers. Her performance is grossly over-the-top, reminiscent of a poorly acted high school production in which her coughing convulsions and fits of fatigue are being played against any sort of realism. Burton plays his role of charming stranger well, but that only emphasizes the exaggerated elements of his co-star’s delivery. It’s difficult to view the film as camp, which is how it eventually gained popularity, since it doesn’t feel like that was the initial intention. It has its moments, but at nearly two hours in length they’re too few and far between. Special features include: commentary by filmmaker John Waters; "The Sound of a Bomb: Contextualizing Boom!"; photo galleries; and original theatrical trailer. (Shout Select) Climax (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Special features include: making-of featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Poison Rose (Blu-ray) Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films This is a somewhat modern take on an old school detective narrative. Carson narrates the story as he tries to piece together the clues to the increasingly mysterious puzzle. Returning to his hometown after 20 years results in a mix of nostalgia and uneasiness since his former classmates may also be his prime suspects. It’s all fairly predictable, though delivered by a number of familiar faces, including Famke Janssen, Brendan Fraser, There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films) South Park: The Complete Twenty-Second Season (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Media Distribution This season returns to the preferred episodic format in which most of the episodes deal with one issue, rather than stretching one story arc over all 10 episodes. Yet, there’s still continuity throughout as elements continue to pop up in subsequent chapters. This season is characteristically timely as the creators take on vaping, e-scooters, school shootings, molestation by priests, an Amazon fulfillment centre and the effects on Ambien on someone’s tweeting — and, subsequently, their career. The ManBearPig also makes its return to the series. As audiences have come to expect, they’ll laugh and cringe at Special features include: mini-commentaries on all episodes; and deleted scenes. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (Blu-ray) Shout Select While many had fallen for the Australian picture, Special features include: deleted scenes; “Easy Rider in Dresses: A Look Back at the Making of”; TV spots; and theatrical trailers. (Shout Select) When A Stranger Calls Back (Blu-ray) Scream Factory The opening scenes of this movie are actually quite terrifying, though it’s difficult to understand Julia’s reluctance to help a stranger on her own terms. Nonetheless, the building tension as things keep moving or disappearing and the stranger’s persistence combine for a chilling experience. When things begin to move again without explanation, the police write Julie off as crazy. But she’s lucky Jill works at her school and John is willing to take up the case. His side of the narrative is far more interesting as he works on his hunch that the perpetrator has a unique and trackable skill. In the meantime, Julia’s actions may continue to puzzle audiences and Jill, who only wants to keep her safe. The conclusion has its own creepy element, but it’s not exactly satisfying. Special features include: 1.33:1 (original TV broadcast) aspect ratio and alternate 1.78:1 version; “Directing A Stranger”; “Process is Everything”; “A Stranger’s Prey”; writer/director Fred Walton’s original short film The Sitter; and TV spot. (Scream Factory) (Blu-ray)Loner Cat Hogan (Carolina Main) returns to her hometown following the sudden death of her mother. But when the details about the accident don’t add up, Cat suspects her father (Adrian Dunbar), a well-respected doctor she has distrusted ever since a childhood trauma. Did he have a hand in her mother’s passing, or is Cat really the troublemaker her siblings perceive her to be? Special features include: 1.33:1 (original TV broadcast) aspect ratio and alternate 1.78:1 version; "Directing A Stranger"; "Process is Everything"; "A Stranger's Prey"; writer/director Fred Walton's original short film The Sitter; and TV spot. (Scream Factory)