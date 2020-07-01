Email
article imageReview: Sean Kanan spotlighted in 'Good Day LA' about 'Studio City' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
2020 Emmy nominee Sean Kanan was spotlighted on the morning talk show "Good Day LA" on Fox yesterday, where he spoke about the eight Emmy nominations for "Studio City."
Kanan served as a co-writer, executive producer, creator, and actor in the digital series Studio City on Amazon Prime, which is a love letter to the soap operas. Most recently, the show was a big winner at the 2020 Indie Series Awards (where Sean Kanan also served as host).
News anchor Tony McEwing interviewed Kanan on Good Day LA. With eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, Studio City is tied with EastSiders as the digital series with the most nods. Most impressive about Studio City is that it sheds light on such important social issues as ageism, as well as #MeToo and LGBTQ storylines.
In honor of Pride Month, Kanan revealed that his series made history, where Scott Turner Schofield became the first transgender male performer to be nominated for an Emmy Award ("Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series") for his portrayal of Max. Kanan described him as a "fearless individual and a pioneer." "We are lucky to have him on our show," Kanan said.
Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
Read More: Studio City earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
