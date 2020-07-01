Kanan served as a co-writer, executive producer, creator, and actor in the digital series Studio City on Amazon Prime, which is a love letter to the soap operas. Most recently, the show was a big winner at the 2020 Indie Series Awards
(where Sean Kanan also served as host).
News anchor Tony McEwing interviewed Kanan on Good Day LA
. With eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, Studio City is tied with EastSiders
as the digital series with the most nods. Most impressive about Studio City is that it sheds light on such important social issues as ageism, as well as #MeToo and LGBTQ storylines.
In honor of Pride Month, Kanan revealed that his series made history, where Scott Turner Schofield
became the first transgender male performer to be nominated for an Emmy Award ("Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series") for his portrayal of Max. Kanan described him as a "fearless individual and a pioneer." "We are lucky to have him on our show," Kanan said.
Studio City
is available for streaming on Amazon Prime
.
