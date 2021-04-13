By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Makeup artist Samuel Ray is the up-and-coming "beauty and lifestyle guru to watch" on the Internet. Digital Journal has the scoop. Ray is known for his creativity and uniqueness in the makeup community. He loves to also be creative with his hair, and he is able to showcase his hair color routine to his fans and followers on social media. He has made a name for himself on the web thanks to his vibrant, colorful looks and special effects tutorials. He has already developed a following on Instagram with well over 159,000 followers. To learn more about rising artist Samuel Ray, follow him on Instagram He is currently in Sephora Squad , and he has done collaborations with Morphe on numerous pallet releases. He is well-known friends with Jeffree Star and has collaborated with Emmy award-winning make-up artist Lipsticknick , who is Jeffree Star's personal makeup artist.Ray is known for his creativity and uniqueness in the makeup community. He loves to also be creative with his hair, and he is able to showcase his hair color routine to his fans and followers on social media.He has made a name for himself on the web thanks to his vibrant, colorful looks and special effects tutorials. He has already developed a following on Instagram with well over 159,000 followers.To learn more about rising artist Samuel Ray, follow him on Instagram samuel.rayy) More about Samuel Ray, Makeup, Artist, Beauty, Lifestyle Samuel Ray Makeup Artist Beauty Lifestyle