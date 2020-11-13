Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Robert Palmer Watkins ("General Hospital" alum) stars in the feature film "Last Three Days," and he steals the show in it. Digital Journal has the scoop. Equally noteworthy is the film's talented cast, which consists of Thomas Wilson Brown as Dave, Gina Hiraizumi as Amane, and Deborah Lee Smith as Beth. Each one brings something neat and unique to the table. Watkins captures the conscience of Jack quite well, and he layers his emotions well. He is not afraid to bold, raw, and vulnerable. The audience needs to buckle up since Last Three Days will take them on a wild ride. i]Last Three Days is available on The Verdict Overall, Last Three Days is a solid film that is recommended for fans of action, crime, mystery, and suspense. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Robert Palmer Watkins in 'Last Three Days' Brian Ulrich It was released nationally and internationally via Archstone Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures. He portrays Jack, an undercover cop that gets mixed up in a precarious crime syndicate. He wakes up only to discover that he is missing his partner, his wife, as well as three days of his life, hence the title of the movie.Equally noteworthy is the film's talented cast, which consists of Thomas Wilson Brown as Dave, Gina Hiraizumi as Amane, and Deborah Lee Smith as Beth. Each one brings something neat and unique to the table.Watkins captures the conscience of Jack quite well, and he layers his emotions well. He is not afraid to bold, raw, and vulnerable. The audience needs to buckle up since Last Three Days will take them on a wild ride.i]Last Three Days is available on Apple TV Overall, Last Three Days is a solid film that is recommended for fans of action, crime, mystery, and suspense. Robert Palmer Watkins commands the viewer's attention for its entire duration. Compliments to Brian Ulrich for producing, directing, and writing such an impressive script. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Robert Palmer Watkins in September of 2020. More about Robert Palmer Watkins, Last Three Days, Film, Actor Robert Palmer Watkin... Last Three Days Film Actor