Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Celebrity booking agent Andy Binder (predominantly for reality TV stars) has released his new book "Harsh Reality: Tales of the Z-List from a Reality Star Booking Agent." Binder is the president of Tobinder Talent Booking, and he published his new book Harsh Reality on Blue River Press. He opens up about his years working with Z-list celebrities on reality television such as MTV. He clarifies that while this lifestyle might involve a great deal of alcohol and partying, it is far from the glitz and glamour that most people may think it is. As a booking agent, Binder is the gatekeeper between the celebrities and the gigs, where all of the attention and stresses are on him for an event to be successful. He somehow has to make it all work. That is the only way that subsequent bookings will continue to take place. At the same time, he serves as a personal psychologist and problem solver to the stars, where he needs to find a swift solution to any problems or conflicts that might arise (that may be unexpected or beyond anyone's control). In this book, Binder shares his own personal stories with several reality stars including Angelina Pivarnick and Snooki (from The Jersey Shore), Johnny Bananas, Kenny Santucci, Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson, among others. He also discusses meeting and forming a friendship with Jeff Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, and serving as his booking agent for his solo gigs, as well as for his shows with Men of The Strip. Binder delves beyond the surface and tries to answer questions many might have about reality television (about whether or not the actors' real lives are similar to how they are depicted in the media). Most importantly, in his book, Binder underscores the importance of such values as hard work, staying focused and perseverance, all of which are imperative for anybody to make it as a working professional in the entertainment business. His Harsh Reality book is available on Amazon. The Verdict Overall, Andy Binder's new book Harsh Reality is a very interesting and informative account about his experiences in pop culture over the past 12 years. It is honest, unfiltered, witty and hilarious at times. The author does not hold anything back. It is recommended for anybody who is interested in pursuing a career in talent booking, publicity or artist management. Binder gives his readers a crash course of the bumpy ride that the entertainment industry entails. This book earns four out of five stars. To learn more about booking agent Andy Binder and his new book, check out his official website