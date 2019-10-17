Emmy-nominated comedian Randy Rainbow pokes fun at politician Rudy Giuliani in his latest YouTube ABBA parody "GIULIANI! (Here He Goes Again)."
It is witty, clever and a great deal of fun. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani serves as the personal attorney of President Donald Trump.
All political beliefs aside, Randy Rainbow will entertain you with "GIULIANI! (Here He Goes Again)." Vocally, he allows his rich, soothing voice to shine on this tune.
Particularly impressive about this video is that Randy Rainbow has the lyrics so that the audience and virtual fans can along with him.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Randy Rainbow performed with Rosie O'Donnell at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
On Saturday, November 9, Randy Rainbow will be performing at the Beacon Theatre as part of the New York Comedy Festival in Manhattan.
The Verdict
Overall, Randy Rainbow's new parody "GIULIANI! (Here He Goes Again)" is hilarious and well done. It garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated comedian and YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.