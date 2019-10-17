Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Randy Rainbow pokes fun at Rudy Giuliani in new ABBA parody Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated comedian Randy Rainbow pokes fun at politician Rudy Giuliani in his latest YouTube ABBA parody "GIULIANI! (Here He Goes Again)."
It is witty, clever and a great deal of fun. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani serves as the personal attorney of President Donald Trump.
All political beliefs aside, Randy Rainbow will entertain you with "GIULIANI! (Here He Goes Again)." Vocally, he allows his rich, soothing voice to shine on this tune.
Particularly impressive about this video is that Randy Rainbow has the lyrics so that the audience and virtual fans can along with him.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Randy Rainbow performed with Rosie O'Donnell at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
On Saturday, November 9, Randy Rainbow will be performing at the Beacon Theatre as part of the New York Comedy Festival in Manhattan.
The Verdict
Overall, Randy Rainbow's new parody "GIULIANI! (Here He Goes Again)" is hilarious and well done. It garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated comedian and YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
More about Randy Rainbow, Abba, Giuliani, Rudy giuliani, Parody
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Swift backlash as Trump picks own golf resort to host G7
Protests in Lebanon after move to tax calls on messaging apps
Angry emojis flood Hong Kong leader's Facebook Live chat
Paris Zoological Park unveils 'The Blob' on Saturday
Drowned migrant mother 'held baby to the last': Italian diver
Trump Twitter photo attack backfires as Pelosi owns it
Cuban ballet legend Alicia Alonso dead at 98
New York Breakers to make ISL debut in Dallas, Texas
New iOS hack warning targeting jailbreak community Special
In Catalonia, frustration boils over into violence