Malek
was unstoppable this awards season and the favorite to take home Oscar gold. He previously won the Screen Actors Guild
(SAG) award, the BAFTA and the Golden Globe award, among countless other precursors, all for his stellar portrayal of Freddie Mercury.
The iconic rock band Queen
was present at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony, and they kicked off the show with a live performance with Adam Lambert
. They opened the ceremony with "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."
In his moving acceptance speech, Malek extended his gratitude to his parents, who immigrated from Egpyt. He thanked his late father, as well as his mother and brother. He acknowledged that he will treasure this moment for the rest of his life. Malek also praised his girlfriend, actress Lucy Boynton, for being the "heart" of the film.
.