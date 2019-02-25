Email
article imageReview: Rami Malek wins Oscar for 'Best Actor' for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Los Angeles - On February 24, American actor Rami Malek had a major reason to be proud. He won the "Best Actor" Oscar for his superb performance in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Malek was unstoppable this awards season and the favorite to take home Oscar gold. He previously won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award, the BAFTA and the Golden Globe award, among countless other precursors, all for his stellar portrayal of Freddie Mercury.
The iconic rock band Queen was present at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony, and they kicked off the show with a live performance with Adam Lambert. They opened the ceremony with "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."
In his moving acceptance speech, Malek extended his gratitude to his parents, who immigrated from Egpyt. He thanked his late father, as well as his mother and brother. He acknowledged that he will treasure this moment for the rest of his life. Malek also praised his girlfriend, actress Lucy Boynton, for being the "heart" of the film.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Bohemian Rhapsody.
