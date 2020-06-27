Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo has paid a moving tribute to the members of the daytime television community that died over the last year. "They brought dimensions to our favorite characters, wrote, directed or produced, the shows that we loved," Darbo said in her eloquent introduction, and rightfully so. These late daytime TV stars included Lee Philip Bell (co-creator of The Young and The Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful), actress Sylvia Miles, actress Denise Nickerson, voice actor Danny Goldman, actor Cameron Boyce, actress Phyllis Newman, actor Arte Johnson, actress Suzanne Whang, actor Brian Turk, game show panelist Orson Bean, head writer Hogan Sheffer, executive producer Lisa de Cazotte, actor Bill Macy, actor Brian Tarantina, actress Shelley Morrison, actor and host James Lipton, actor John Clarke, voice actress Russi Taylor, executive producer Fred Silverman, host Jim Fowler, sound mixer Christopher Banninger, The View producer Lauren Brennan Anglero, screenwriter Rocci Chatfield, makeup artist Jennifer Wittman, actor David Hedison, actress Mary Pat Gleason, actor Fred Willard, actress Marsha Kramer, actress Marj Dusay, actress Ja'Net DuBois, actor Roscoe Born, actor John Callahan, actor John Karlen, guest star Little Richard, and puppeteer Caroll Spinney. On a lighter note, Darbo is also a Governor of the Television Academy. She honored the members of the daytime TV community that passed away in the "In Memoriam" segment."They brought dimensions to our favorite characters, wrote, directed or produced, the shows that we loved," Darbo said in her eloquent introduction, and rightfully so.These late daytime TV stars included Lee Philip Bell (co-creator of The Young and The Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful), actress Sylvia Miles, actress Denise Nickerson, voice actor Danny Goldman, actor Cameron Boyce, actress Phyllis Newman, actor Arte Johnson, actress Suzanne Whang, actor Brian Turk, game show panelist Orson Bean, head writer Hogan Sheffer, executive producer Lisa de Cazotte, actor Bill Macy, actor Brian Tarantina, actress Shelley Morrison, actor and host James Lipton, actor John Clarke, voice actress Russi Taylor, executive producer Fred Silverman, host Jim Fowler, sound mixer Christopher Banninger, The View producer Lauren Brennan Anglero, screenwriter Rocci Chatfield, makeup artist Jennifer Wittman, actor David Hedison, actress Mary Pat Gleason, actor Fred Willard, actress Marsha Kramer, actress Marj Dusay, actress Ja'Net DuBois, actor Roscoe Born, actor John Callahan, actor John Karlen, guest star Little Richard, and puppeteer Caroll Spinney.On a lighter note, Patrika Darbo is also nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work in Studio City on Amazon Prime, created by Sean Kanan. More about Patrika Darbo, Daytime, Television, Actress Patrika Darbo Daytime Television Actress