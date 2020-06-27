Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Patrika Darbo pays tribute to those from daytime TV that we lost Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo has paid a moving tribute to the members of the daytime television community that died over the last year.
Darbo is also a Governor of the Television Academy. She honored the members of the daytime TV community that passed away in the "In Memoriam" segment.
"They brought dimensions to our favorite characters, wrote, directed or produced, the shows that we loved," Darbo said in her eloquent introduction, and rightfully so.
These late daytime TV stars included Lee Philip Bell (co-creator of The Young and The Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful), actress Sylvia Miles, actress Denise Nickerson, voice actor Danny Goldman, actor Cameron Boyce, actress Phyllis Newman, actor Arte Johnson, actress Suzanne Whang, actor Brian Turk, game show panelist Orson Bean, head writer Hogan Sheffer, executive producer Lisa de Cazotte, actor Bill Macy, actor Brian Tarantina, actress Shelley Morrison, actor and host James Lipton, actor John Clarke, voice actress Russi Taylor, executive producer Fred Silverman, host Jim Fowler, sound mixer Christopher Banninger, The View producer Lauren Brennan Anglero, screenwriter Rocci Chatfield, makeup artist Jennifer Wittman, actor David Hedison, actress Mary Pat Gleason, actor Fred Willard, actress Marsha Kramer, actress Marj Dusay, actress Ja'Net DuBois, actor Roscoe Born, actor John Callahan, actor John Karlen, guest star Little Richard, and puppeteer Caroll Spinney.
On a lighter note, Patrika Darbo is also nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work in Studio City on Amazon Prime, created by Sean Kanan.
More about Patrika Darbo, Daytime, Television, Actress
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'The Bay' wins 2020 Emmy for 'Outstanding Digital Drama Series' Special
Taliban reject claims Russia aided fighters in attacks on US troops
Op-Ed: Major issue — COVID-19 found to be in Spain well before outbreak
Review: Patrika Darbo pays tribute to those from daytime TV that we lost Special
Review: Eva LaRue wins 2020 Emmy Award for 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Review: 'Days of our Lives' on NBC wins two 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Special
Review: 'The Bold and The Beautiful' wins four 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Special
Lucas Hoge talks about new 'Hoge Wild' TV series and digital age Special
Review: 'The Young and The Restless' wins eight 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Special
US thinks Russia spies aided Taliban attacks: report