Review: Parry Shen and Ryan Carnes deliver powerful performances on GH

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Entertainment
On March 11, actors Parry Shen (Brad Cooper) and Ryan Carnes (Lucas Jones) delivered powerful scenes in the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital."
It was the day of Brad's arraignment, where he pleaded "guilty" to the charges of kidnapping another baby and swapping it. He was ordered to do so by Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and he followed his orders, otherwise, he feared that Sonny would kill him.
Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) served as his defense attorney and he was confused when Brad pleaded guilty in court, equally surprised was Brad's husband, Lucas.
Dressed in an orange jumpsuit (with the words Pentonville Prison in the back), Brad shared an emotional moment with Lucas. "I am so sorry," he expressed, and Lucas shut him down stating "just don't say you did this for me." Brad apologized profusely to Lucas and explained to him that he hates himself more than he could possibly hate him.
General Hospital actor Ryan Carnes
"General Hospital" actor Ryan Carnes
Photo by Chris Evan
"I wish I could hate you. I really do," Lucas clarified. "I just can't believe how little you knew me and how little I knew you." When Brad asks him if he will ever see him again, Lucas answered honestly that he doesn't think so, and he takes off his gold wedding band and places it on the table. "You know where to find me if you change your mind," Brad said, keeping his spirits up, in any way he possibly could.
Brad subsequently encouraged Lucas to move on and find somebody better than him. They look into each other eyes and they embrace as a final goodbye, which was quite emotional and it will certainly leave viewers in tears.
The Verdict
Parry Shen and Ryan Carnes were given great scenes and dialogue to work with and they really brought their A-game. They deserve to be commended for a job well done as viewers at home were drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions thanks to their bravura performances, where they were not afraid to be vulnerable.
