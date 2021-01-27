Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On January 26, Nikolas catches Carly red-handed in the soap opera 'General Hospital" on ABC. Digital Journal has the recap. He subsequently informs Ava (Maura West) about where he found Carly and what she was doing (holding Avery's gold necklace), all while Ava was preoccupied talking to Carly's mother and sidekick, Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman). Of course, Ava is always one step ahead of Carly (and is well aware of what she is capable of). In the meantime, the audience continues to see Nikolas and Ava thrive and grow closer as a couple. Kudos to Coloma for continuing to nail his scenes as Nikolas. Speaking of Maura West and Marcus Coloma in 'General Hospital' ABC, Todd Wawrychuk Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) finds Carly (Laura Wright) snooping around in Avery's bedroom in Wyndemere. He confronts her about her actions, she makes up an excuse, but he does not believe Carly.He subsequently informs Ava (Maura West) about where he found Carly and what she was doing (holding Avery's gold necklace), all while Ava was preoccupied talking to Carly's mother and sidekick, Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman). Of course, Ava is always one step ahead of Carly (and is well aware of what she is capable of).In the meantime, the audience continues to see Nikolas and Ava thrive and grow closer as a couple. Kudos to Coloma for continuing to nail his scenes as Nikolas.Speaking of Marcus Coloma and Maura West, they will be a part of a General Hospital Fantasy virtual event, produced by Coastal Entertainment, on Sunday, February 28. To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event, click here More about nikolas, Marcus Coloma, Carly, laura wright, General hospital nikolas Marcus Coloma Carly laura wright General hospital