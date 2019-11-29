Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On November 29, the first episode of the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series, "Last Blast Reunion," was released on the DOOL app. Actress Martha Madison on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Emmy winners Patrika Darbo and Kevin Spirtas also make a cameo as Chloe's parents in this episode. Jay Kenneth Johnson also appears towards the end, where he surprises everyone as Philip Kiriakis. Judging from this first episode, fans and viewers should be in for a treat for the remaining seven episodes of Last Blast Reunion, which will be released each week on Thursdays on the DOOL app. It is well-written and well-crafted, and the cast does a superb job on their acting performances. If viewers enjoyed the inaugural Days of Our Lives digital drama series Chad and Abby in Paris, they will certainly love Last Blast Reunion. This episode is set in New York City, where Chloe Lane ( Nadia Bjorlin ) and Belle Black ( Martha Madison ) are doing Black Friday shopping, where they come across a .Com cafe and they decide to take a look inside. Ironically enough, it is owned by Kevin (played by Chadwick Hopson), who encourages them to host a reunion for the Salem High School Class of 2002. Bjorlin and Madison nail every scene they are in, and they give their audience a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.Emmy winners Patrika Darbo and Kevin Spirtas also make a cameo as Chloe's parents in this episode. Jay Kenneth Johnson also appears towards the end, where he surprises everyone as Philip Kiriakis.Judging from this first episode, fans and viewers should be in for a treat for the remaining seven episodes of Last Blast Reunion, which will be released each week on Thursdays on the DOOL app. It is well-written and well-crafted, and the cast does a superb job on their acting performances.If viewers enjoyed the inaugural Days of Our Lives digital drama series Chad and Abby in Paris, they will certainly love Last Blast Reunion. More about Nadia Bjorlin, Martha Madison, Last Blast Reunion, days of our lives, Digital Nadia Bjorlin Martha Madison Last Blast Reunion days of our lives Digital Drama Series