Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Nadia Bjorlin and Martha Madison superb in 'Last Blast Reunion' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On November 29, the first episode of the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series, "Last Blast Reunion," was released on the DOOL app.
This episode is set in New York City, where Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Belle Black (Martha Madison) are doing Black Friday shopping, where they come across a .Com cafe and they decide to take a look inside. Ironically enough, it is owned by Kevin (played by Chadwick Hopson), who encourages them to host a reunion for the Salem High School Class of 2002.
Bjorlin and Madison nail every scene they are in, and they give their audience a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
Actress Martha Madison on Days of Our Lives
Actress Martha Madison on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
Emmy winners Patrika Darbo and Kevin Spirtas also make a cameo as Chloe's parents in this episode. Jay Kenneth Johnson also appears towards the end, where he surprises everyone as Philip Kiriakis.
Judging from this first episode, fans and viewers should be in for a treat for the remaining seven episodes of Last Blast Reunion, which will be released each week on Thursdays on the DOOL app. It is well-written and well-crafted, and the cast does a superb job on their acting performances.
If viewers enjoyed the inaugural Days of Our Lives digital drama series Chad and Abby in Paris, they will certainly love Last Blast Reunion.
More about Nadia Bjorlin, Martha Madison, Last Blast Reunion, days of our lives, Digital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Suu Kyi fans join VIP tours for Rohingya genocide trial
Review: Steven Nix charms on 'More Than I'll Ever Need' country single Special
Hotpot vs bread: the culinary symbols of Hong Kong's political divide
Review: Freddie Smith talks 'Days of Our Lives' getting renewed and fans Special
Billy Flynn to star in new 'Disposable Necessities' play
Pressure rises on Malta PM to resign over slain reporter case
Trump flies into British election campaign
Mexico warns will not allow US military operations against cartels
Macron, Erdogan go head-to-head in 'brain death' row
Matt Barri talks 'Somebody You Knew,' digital age, dream collabs Special