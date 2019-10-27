Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Entertainment On October 26, Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall hosted their annual Halloween Party and it was a big success at their newly-expanded venue. Each year, Mulcahy's is known all over Long Island for their Halloween Party. It featured an open bar for three hours ( 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.), a goblin buffet and party favors. There was also $2000 worth in cash and prizes for the best costumes. The Long Islanders that attended came dressed in some really neat, original and creative costumes that made the Halloween festivities even more fun and exciting, all while the World Series played in the giant televised screens. As Speaking of Mulcahy's, they are nominated for "Best of Long Island" for "Best Concert Venue" in the "Arts & Entertainment" section. To vote for the 2020 Best of Long Island competition, check out the To learn more about Mulcahy's and their upcoming events, check out their It featured entertainment from resident DJ Mike Savage and Johnathan Move. It was great to hear some newer songs played such as Whitney Houston's "Higher Love," which was released posthumously as a remix with electronic star Kygo.Each year, Mulcahy's is known all over Long Island for their Halloween Party. It featured an open bar for three hours ( 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.), a goblin buffet and party favors. There was also $2000 worth in cash and prizes for the best costumes.The Long Islanders that attended came dressed in some really neat, original and creative costumes that made the Halloween festivities even more fun and exciting, all while the World Series played in the giant televised screens.As Newsday reported , Mulcahy's expanded their music space by closing their outside deck to make room for a bigger concert space. Now, the new venue is even more stunning and the new sound system is quite remarkable. Congratulations to the staff, managers, and owners for a job well done.Speaking of Mulcahy's, they are nominated for "Best of Long Island" for "Best Concert Venue" in the "Arts & Entertainment" section. To vote for the 2020 Best of Long Island competition, check out the contest's official homepage To learn more about Mulcahy's and their upcoming events, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about mulcahy's, Halloween, Costume, Party, long isaldn mulcahy s Halloween Costume Party long isaldn