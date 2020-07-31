Email
article imageReview: Michael Campion of 'Fuller House' talks series, turning 18, magic Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Michael Campion of the hit series "Fuller House" was recently featured on "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop.
He discussed celebrating his 18th birthday with Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. Campion revealed that he started his career in the entertainment business at the young age of six. "I pretty much came out of the womb super extroverted," he said.
Campion got his start modeling in his early days, and he recalled his early days in theater which have helped him curate long-term friendships.
He described his experience on the Netflix series Fuller House as "life-changing." "It is so humbling to be on a legendary series like that," he said. "They are pretty much my second family right now. We talk all the time. I feel incredibly blessed."
Aside from his acting work, he enjoys being a magician at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. "I am super blessed to be a part of it. I have been doing magic since I was eight," he said.
To learn more about actor Michael Campion, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
