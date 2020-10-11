Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment "Their Killer Affair," starring Melissa Archer ("One Life to Live" alumna) and Brandon Beemer ("Days of Our Lives" and "The Bay"), premiered on Lifetime on October 1. Digital Journal has the recap. This revelation is followed by more dead bodies piling up with similar charms and she is positive that Adeline Lilly users are being targeted for murder due to their sensual desires. When the hacktivist organization Incognito reveals the names of the Adeline Lilly users, this feisty detective needs to act fast in an effort to figure out who is behind these murders before more corpses start piling up. Without giving too much away, this is a high-octane Lifetime film that is worth checking out. This is a movie that is relevant in this digital age and it will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The Verdict Overall, Melissa Archer is badass as Detective Max Peyton and she commands the viewer's attention in Their Killer Affair for its entire duration, and Brandon Beemer triumphs in the role of Nick Curtis. Compliments to the screenwriters Sophie Tilson and Shanrah Wakefield for their well-written script, and to Chris Jaymes for his solid direction of this Lifetime film. Alyshia Ochse and Lauralee Bell also deliver remarkable performances as Jennifer Highfield and Sarah Bergson respectively. It is recommended to watch during this quarantine, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Detective Maxine Peyton (Melissa Archer) was assigned to investigate the murder of a user of Adeline Lilly, an Internet service that is devoted to matching married adults together that are looking to cheat on their spouses. It seems that there might be more to this case than meets the eye, and rightfully so. Is this more than just a simple murder mystery?This revelation is followed by more dead bodies piling up with similar charms and she is positive that Adeline Lilly users are being targeted for murder due to their sensual desires.When the hacktivist organization Incognito reveals the names of the Adeline Lilly users, this feisty detective needs to act fast in an effort to figure out who is behind these murders before more corpses start piling up.Without giving too much away, this is a high-octane Lifetime film that is worth checking out. This is a movie that is relevant in this digital age and it will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.Overall, Melissa Archer is badass as Detective Max Peyton and she commands the viewer's attention in Their Killer Affair for its entire duration, and Brandon Beemer triumphs in the role of Nick Curtis. Compliments to the screenwriters Sophie Tilson and Shanrah Wakefield for their well-written script, and to Chris Jaymes for his solid direction of this Lifetime film.Alyshia Ochse and Lauralee Bell also deliver remarkable performances as Jennifer Highfield and Sarah Bergson respectively. It is recommended to watch during this quarantine, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Melissa Archer, Brandon Beemer, their killer affair, Lifetime Melissa Archer Brandon Beemer their killer affair Lifetime