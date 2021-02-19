Actor Mark Pellegrino ("Supernatural") and Internet attorney Andrew Rossow have been spotlighted on "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York.
Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning TV host and media personality. They opened up about their upcoming series "The Guardian Project," and their anti-bullying message. This reality docu-series was funded through a Kickstarter campaign.
Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.
"The Guardian Project" is a multi-tiered attack on the epidemic problem of online bullying and viral defamation that takes place through libel and slander. Both Andrew Rossow and Mark Pellegrino have their own stories and personal experiences with online bullying and harassment, which inspired them to do this project.
Particularly impressive about "The Guardian Project" is that it offers community solutions and justice for the victims of bullying.
Internet attorney Andrew Rossow
Amaris Mendoza Photography
To learn more about "The Guardian Project," check it out on Instagram. This docu-series was proclaimed as the "One to Watch in 2021" by this journalist.