Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bellmore - Stand-up comedian Maija DiGiorgio headlined Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island for a good turnout. DiGiorgio shared the stage with emcee Michele Fox, Mario Bosco, and Olga Namer. "Keep it going for your comedians," DiGiorgio exclaimed, as she took the Brokerage stage, acknowledging her opening acts. She shared that she gets to travel a lot as a comedian, which has afforded her the privilege to perform in such places as Amsterdam and Paris. She also noted that it is hard to fall in love these days and that her relationships have been "absolutely horrible." DiGiorgio discussed her upbringing and her ethnic background: her father is from Italy and they moved to Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, while her mother is African American. She also revealed that she lives in West Hollywood, which she dubs as "Gay Disney" and describes as a "tough place to live." She was robbed in West Hollywood yet she was not robbed in Brooklyn, where she lived for 10 years. She underscored that "cultures are totally different." She also poked fun at the different ways that African Americans eat chicken vs. the ways Caucasians do. She described Italian men as big babies, while Italian women are "proud slaves," especially when they toil over the oven and acknowledge their scars derived from cooking. "Am I too real for you guys?" she asked, and the answer from the Bellmore audience was a resounding "yes." She shared that her mother would sing to them at night and even when they woke up; moreover, her mom would have a song for the cures of different ailments. "There is no escape," she admitted. The Verdict Overall, Maija DiGiorgio was witty and hysterical at The Brokerage. She performed for a long period of time and even handled a young female heckler in a clever and appropriate manner. Her goal was to bring everybody together and "make the party sweeter," and it is safe to say that she accomplished that. DiGiorgio put on an upbeat and fun set and she is worth seeing live whenever she performs in town. DiGiorgio's show at the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage garnered an A rating. To learn more about Maija DiGiorgio, check out her official Facebook page