13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
Six elite ex-military operators assigned to protect the CIA fought back against overwhelming odds when terrorists attacked a U.S. diplomatic compound on September 11, 2012.
Even though this is a Michael Bay
film, it’s not hampered by his typical bravado that sets special effects above narrative. Apparently this movie is the result of the director desiring “a change of pace” and it actually demonstrates he’s capable of just that. Based on a true story, some of the actual contractors were regularly on set to answer questions and confirm the picture’s authenticity. Unlike other similar underdog war movies, this one feels real as their efforts to get every detail right really enhances the narrative. After introducing audiences to the main characters, the skill of the operators and hazards of the environment, the remaining two-thirds of the film is a testament to what a highly trained unit can accomplish in the midst of chaos.
Special features include: “For the Record: Finding the Truth Amid the Noise”; “Uncovering Benghazi’s Secret Soldiers”; “Preparing for Battle: Behind the Scenes of 13 Hours.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution)
Anaconda
(Blu-ray)
A documentary film crew headed by anthropologist Steve Cale (Eric Stoltz
) and director Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez
) travel down the Amazon River in search of a mysterious Indian tribe. On their journey they save a man, Paul Sarone (Jon Voight
), from a sinking boat. He offers to help in their search for the tribe, but he is actually a snake-hunter looking for the legendary Anaconda snake. When an accident leaves Cale unconscious, Sarone takes charge of the boat, leaving the rest of the crew in grave danger.
Monster movies haven’t ever really gone out of style, though the type and featured creature has varied over time. About 20 years ago, the aforementioned stars got together with Ice Cube
to fight a giant CGI snake with a go-to move of rapidly wrapping itself around its victim and crushing them to death. Though the snake species is real, its behaviour is certainly exaggerated for the picture, which runs with the few known cases of the reptile eating humans. Voight is a great villain, playing the sleazy hunter that is both a lifesaver and threat in one. Stoltz’s screen time is limited, leaving it up to Lopez and Cube to save the day. It’s still very cheesy, but also works if you like that kind of thing.
There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment)
Can’t Stop the Music!
(Blu-ray)
This (highly fictionalized) story depicts the creation of disco icons the Village People
, which provides the framework for the musical.
The saying goes, “You have to strike while the iron is hot.” While the Village People were likely never expected to last very long, they did capitalize as much as possible while they could and cemented their place in the pop culture zeitgeist. This movie was another opportunity to get the group out there and have some fun. Like many other musicals of the era, the plot is secondary to the soundtrack. Revolving around an ambitious songwriter, a woman with connections and a young lawyer being swept up into their world, they join forces to cast the greatest group anyone has ever seen. Each of the Village People appear as themselves and do all the singing, often to longwinded music video montages or set pieces. It can be a little trying to get through at times, but then an anthem plays and the music draws you back in.
Special features include: commentary by producer Allan Carr, producer/director Jeffrey Schwarz and comedy writer Bruce Vilanch; interview with Village People's Randy Jones; image galleries; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Factory)
Captain Marvel
(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)
When we first meet Carol Danvers (Brie Larson
), she already possesses her superhero powers, having left her earthly life behind and become a member of an intergalactic elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by their enigmatic commander, Yon-Rogg (Jude Law
). But after Danvers has trained and worked with the Starforce team, and become a valued member, she finds herself back on Earth with new questions about her past. While on Earth she quickly lands on the radar of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson
), and they must work together against a formidable enemy in the form of the Skrulls — the notorious Marvel bad guys made even more dangerous by their shape-shifting abilities — and their leader, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn
), who is spearheading a Skrull invasion of Earth.
For those unfamiliar with the comic books, they may be surprised to discover Vers, Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers are all the same person. However, in the context of the film, each name represents a different stage of the character’s life. Since this narrative is set in the ‘90s before any of its predecessors, filmmakers are able to have fun with elements with which fans are already familiar. This movie is expectedly thrilling with high-flying action, alien battles and extraterrestrial technology that puts Fury’s pager to shame. It’s also got a strong retro vibe
for some things viewers may feel nostalgia for and others their happy to be rid of, including Blockbuster Video, walk-mans, slow loading speeds and dial-up. However, it does fall short of the impact DC made with Wonder Woman
. Rather than change the way comic book movies depict women, this picture makes a standard superhero movie with a female protagonist.
Special features include: introduction by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck; commentary by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck; deleted scenes; “Becoming a Super Hero”; “Big Hero Moment”; “The Origin of Nick Fury”; “The Dream Team”; “The Skrulls and the Kree”; “Hiss-sterical Cat-titude”; and gag reel. (Marvel Entertainment)
Double Team
(Blu-ray)
A world-class counter-terrorist (Jean-Claude Van Damme
) and his flamboyant but deadly weapons dealer (Dennis Rodman
) team up to escape from a penal colony and rescue his family from a terrorist (Mickey Rourke
).
This wasn’t a typical Van Damme action movie as it fell into a goofier category with Rodman bringing a somewhat surprising sense of humour to the picture. In a Bond-like introduction, a retired JCVD is called back into duty to takedown an old foe because he knows him best. Of course, the familiarity goes both ways and the villainous Rourke evades capture and takes his revenge by kidnapping the agent’s pregnant wife. The organization’s retirement policy is uniquely unexpected and adds an additional obstacle, though nothing can stand in the way of the hero’s rescue. Between some expert MacGuyvering and Rodman’s reluctant help, they get the job done with ridiculous inaccuracy.
There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment)
The Entity [Collector’s Edition]
(Blu-ray)
Carla Moran (Barbara Hershey) is a hard-working single mother whose life becomes a nightmare when she is attacked in her bedroom by someone — or something — that she cannot see. Disbelieved by her friends and dismissed by skeptical psychiatrists, Carla begins to lose her grip as she is repeatedly attacked in her car, in the bath, and even in front of her children. Could this be a case of hysteria, a manifestation of childhood sexual trauma, or something even more horrific? Seeking help from a group of daring parapsychologists, Carla will attempt an unthinkable experiment: to seduce, trap and ultimately capture the depraved spectral fury.
The film is based on a real-life, documented incident of one woman’s paranormal experience. Adapted from a book about the phenomenon, the filmmakers take various liberties with the source material in order to make it easier for audiences to sympathize with Carla. The invisible assaults are violent and horrifying. The first half of the film debates whether the poltergeist actually exists or if it’s all in Carla’s head. However, when other people witness and are accosted by the invisible force, any doubts go out the window. The sexual nature of the film not only made it difficult to market, but hard to watch at times too. Hershey takes on the challenge and is very convincing throughout the film. In the special features, she begrudges the final act and especially the final scene for stepping too far away from the reality of the situation, but she still makes it all work.
Special features include: commentary by author/filmmaker Daniel Kremer; “Inner Strength,” an interview with actress Barbara Hershey”; “Seeing Is Believing,” an interview with actor David Labiosa; “High Dread,” an interview With Composer Charles Bernstein; “Spirits & Sprocket Holes,” an interview With Editor Frank J. Urioste; “Trailers From Hell”; “The Entity Files”; still gallery; radio & TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)
Excess Baggage
(Blu-ray)
Desperate for attention, Emily Hope (Alicia Silverstone
) stages her own kidnapping. But before Emily can enjoy a happy reunion with her father, her car gets stolen by Vincent (Benicio Del Toro
) with Emily still inside.
While Silverstone was still riding the success of Clueless, Del Toro got his first shot at being a romantic lead in what was basically a teen rom-com. It’s not the best the ‘90s had to offer, but their weird dynamic is fun as she’s the more dominant of the pair and he’s just along for the ride. Moreover, Emily is an attention-seeker and Vincent is very chill, making them complete opposites that don’t discover their attraction until late in the movie. Christopher Walken
is also in the picture, playing a character who is part surrogate father, part investigator tasked with recovering Emily at as little cost as possible — conflicting roles that make the “adults” in the movie seem overly callous.
There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment)
Five Feet Apart
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
Stella (Haley Lu Richardson
) is a vibrant, fun-loving 17-year-old. Unlike most teenagers, Stella has to spend much of her time living at a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. When Stella meets Will (Cole Sprouse), a charming and rebellious fellow patient, she feels a powerful connection — but restrictions dictate that she and Will maintain a safe distance between them. As their feelings grow, Stella and Will face a life-changing question: how does love feel when even a single touch is off limits?
Based on a book of the same name, this is an uncommon love story between teens whose lives are far from perfect. While still leveraging the good girl, bad boy narrative, it is uniquely set entirely in a hospital. Audiences are given the opportunity to get to know Stella and Will, as well as another patient and their well-intentioned nurse. As filmmakers tried to ensure accuracy when depicting their illness, viewers also learn more about the effects of this incredibly limiting disease. There’s inevitable sadness with such a tale, but their romance is lovely, amusing and unique. Richardson and Sprouse’s chemistry radiates from the screen and they take special care to accurately portray their characters.
Special features include: alternate ending; commentary by director Justin Baldoni; deleted scenes; making-of featurette; “On the Set of Five Feet Apart
”; “Attention to Detail”; “An Artist’s Eye”; and “Theatrical Fan Event.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
Frankenstein Created Woman [Collector’s Edition]
(Blu-ray)
Baron Frankenstein (Peter Cushing
) and Dr. Hertz (Thorley Walters) are embarking upon an experiment to capture the souls of the dead and impose them into other bodies. When their assistant, Hans (Robert Morris), is unjustly accused of murdering his girlfriend Christina's father and put to death, the two men claim his body and trap his soul in their laboratory. Meanwhile, Christina (Susan Denberg) is consumed with grief over the death of her beloved Hans and commits suicide. Frankenstein and Dr. Hertz are able to transfer Hans' soul into Christina’s healed body, which results in a vision of beauty. Their experiment appears successful until Frankenstein discovers that Christina's seductive appetites are being driven by the spirit of Hans and his passion for revenge.
This is a different take on the Frankenstein tale as rather than construct a freakish body, their focus is on the soul as the essence of a person. Of course, the true monsters are a group of young, privileged men from the neighbourhood who mercilessly tease the deformed girl and terrorize local business owners like higher class Droogs. Interestingly, seemingly less significant elements of the narrative become important as it progresses. While Cushing is the story’s motivating force, the movie belongs to Denberg who first captures audiences as the meek waitress and later as the vengeful bombshell. Picking off each of the murderers one-by-one has an odd satisfaction, though the ultimate conclusion has more to do with a desire to eliminate all the story’s monsters.
Special features include: commentary by author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr; commentary by actors Derek Fowlds, Robert Morris and film historian Jonathan Rigby; interview with actor Robert Morris; interview with camera assistant/clapper loader Eddie Collins and 2nd assistant director Joe Marks; two episodes of “World of Hammer”; “Hammer Glamour”; still galleries; radio & TV spots; and theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory)
Ghosts of Mars
(Blu-ray)
Long inhabited by human settlers, the Red Planet has become the manifest destiny of an over-populated Earth. Nearly 640,000 people now live and work all over Mars, mining the planet for its abundant natural resources. But one of those mining operations has uncovered a deadly mother lode: a long-dormant Martian civilization whose warriors are systematically taking over the bodies of human intruders.
The simple storyline of good vs. evil unfolds on another planet, which allows it to be somewhat looser in its interpretation of the age-old tale. The Martians are ruthless annihilators, faster and stronger than their human enemies. The narrative operates on a loop of battles and regrouping with the same general results – heavy losses and the Earthlings barely escaping with their lives. Led by Natasha Henstridge and Ice Cube
, the team is outnumbered and stuck on a planet with limited resources but plenty of weapons. Directed by John Carpenter
, the Martians definitely bring a horror element to the narrative via their appearance and ferocity.
There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment)
The Godfather Trilogy: Corleone Legacy Edition
(Blu-ray)
The multigenerational saga of the rise and fall of the Corleone crime family.
Francis Ford Coppola
’s trilogy still stands up even nearly 50 years later and the order of preference remains the same, so it’s likely the third picture that came 15 years after the second will still be last on the list. Al Pacino
as Michael Corleone, the rising Godfather in 1950s New York, is simply outstanding as is the rest of the cast, which includes Marlon Brando, James Caan
, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton
and Talia Shire. The first sequel then incorporates Robert De Niro
as the young Vito Corleone, recounting his tale of a young Sicilian immigrant who took over organized crime first in his NY neighbourhood and then beyond. Most of the original cast returns for the final film, but it just doesn’t have the same intricacies as its predecessors. Nonetheless, this is still an attractive collection with many of the same bonus features as the previous numbered edition.
Special features include: additional scenes; “Godfather World”; “The Masterpiece that Almost Wasn’t”; “When the Shooting Stopped”; “Emulsional Rescue”; “Revealing The Godfather”; “The Godfather Family”; “An Inside Look”; four short films on The Godfather; “Anatomy of a Scene”; quote cards; trivia cards; and magnetic poetry. (Paramount Home Media Distribution)
I'll Take Your Dead
(Blu-ray)
William (Aidan Devine) has a simple job: he makes dead bodies disappear. This isn't something he likes or even wants to do, but through circumstances out of his control, his little farm house in the country has become a dumping ground for the casualties of the gang related murders in the nearby city. His daughter Gloria (Ava Preston) has become used to rough looking men dropping off corpses and is even convinced that some of these corpses are haunting their house. After a woman's body (Jess Salgueiro) is dumped at the house, William begins his meticulous process when he realizes she's not actually dead. As the gang activity increases, William patches the woman up and holds her against her will until he can figure out what to do with her. As they begin to develop a very unusual respect for each other, the woman's murderers get word that she's still alive and make a plan to finish what they started.
This is an incredibly dark drama that mixes in a supernatural element via Gloria’s disturbing visions of the dead that have passed through her home. William begrudgingly accepts cash to dispose of murder victims, but it doesn’t appear like he’s done much to shield his daughter from this horrific side gig, which in turn calls into question the legitimacy of her visions. The most terrifying and least realistic of the apparitions haunting her is a burnt figure with red eyes that lurks around the basement. About midway through the film, many of the audience’s questions are answered and other assumptions are confirmed. However, the one catalyst that leads to the final confrontation is a little hard to swallow since the survivor seems like a smart woman, but misses a very obvious reason for her predicament.
Special features include: deleted scenes; behind-the-scenes featurette; script-to-screen comparison; and trailers. (Scream Factory)
Jeffrey
(Blu-ray)
Meet Jeffrey (Steven Weber), a struggling actor in the New York scene who has just made the biggest decision of his life: he's swearing off sex ... forever! No sooner has he made this startling vow than he meets the dreamy and sensitive Steve (Michael T. Weiss). With the help of his friends Sterling (Patrick Stewart
) and Darius (Bryan Batt), Jeffrey decides to give love a second shot. But some unexpected news puts Jeffrey in a bind, forcing him to decide if he should take a risk on what could be the love of his life.
Adapted from a stage play, this ‘90s picture addressed the AIDS epidemic in an odd but entertaining manner. Rather than swear off of relationships like many jilted lovers, Jeffrey decides to stop having sex because it’s become too complicated. Of course, like in most rom-coms, such declarations immediately lead to meeting a potential “the one.” What follows is an extended will they, won’t they and maybe even a should they? However, Stewart and Batt are far more amusing as they pop up frequently to provide some well-intentioned advice or flaunt their model relationship. With the understanding the film could’ve been more progressive, those interviewed in the bonus features are still proud of the film they produced at the time they did it.
Special features include: commentary by actor Steven Weber and film critic/author Alonso Duralde; interviews with Steven Weber and producer Mark Balsam; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Select)
Leprechaun Returns
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
The deadly, wisecracking Leprechaun is back in all his gory glory. When the sorority sisters of the Alpha Upsilon house decide to go green and use an old well as their water source, they unwittingly awaken a pint-sized, green-clad monster. The Leprechaun wants a pot of gold buried near the sorority house, but first he must recover his powers with a killing spree — and only the girls of AU can stop him.
This movie picks up a couple of decades after the first picture, returning to the scene of the leprechaun’s terror. The new girl transferring to the school for the sorority initiative is the only one with any connection to the original, which comes in handy since her mother’s seemingly insane ramblings turn out to be useful. The film’s mix of horror and comedy is one its strongest assets as it balances a lot of gory practical effects with amusing jokes. Director Steven Kostanski is a special effects artist who made his mark with Astron 6 and proves more than adequate at helming this genre picture, using his experience in the bizarre to deliver an entertaining picture that leaves audiences looking forward to a sequel.
Special features include: behind-the-scenes footage; “Going Green with Director Steven Kostanski”; and still gallery. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
London Kills: Series 1
(Blu-ray)
London’s best detectives solve its worst crimes. Veteran DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer) heads an elite murder squad, but he’s been on leave following the unexplained disappearance of his wife. In his absence, ambitious DS Vivienne Cole (Sharon Speer) has been leading the investigations, and when Bradford returns to work, the two clash over their methods and lines of inquiry.
The series begins without any leads in the disappearance of Bradford’s wife. Having returned to work, he’s assigned to investigate a very public body dump. The cops on the team are far from perfect and make some significant mistakes throughout, including getting involved with a witness — though that also plays against stereotypes. Each episode consists of an individual case to solve, while they continue to find clues for the overarching murder mystery. It’s a relatively brief series, but it still manages to go a little off the rails by the final episode in which the truth is revealed and more problems are created.
Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette. (Acorn)
Night of the Creeps
(Blu-ray)
When an alien experiment goes awry, it crashes to Earth in 1959 and infects a young college student. Twenty-seven years later, his cryogenically frozen body is thawed out by fraternity pledges ... and the campus is quickly overrun by alien creatures whose victims turn into zombies.
This is a silly version of the zombie movie as a bunch of young people become violent and brainless. It could also be a precursor to cult favourite Slither
, which also relies on leech-like creatures occupying their human hosts. The goofy horror comedy is far from frightening and culminates on the night of a dance that has everyone dressed up for the occasion. Finding a flamethrower and pairing with a local lawman made to believe in the monsters, a geek with a crush forms a tiny task force to stop the invasion. There’s not much memorable about the picture, but genre fans will still appreciate its humour.
Special features include: commentary by writer/director Fred Dekker; commentary by actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall and Jill Whitlow; deleted scenes; making-of documentary; “Tom Atkins: Man of Action”; “Horror’s Hallowed Grounds”; “Real Good Plan,” an interview with actor Jason Lively; “The Bradster,” an interview with actor Alan Kayser; “I Vote For That One,” an interview with actor Ken Heron; “Worst Coroner Ever,” an interview with actor Vic Polizos; “Answering the Door,” an interview with actress Suzanne Snyder; “Final Cut,” an interview with editor Michael N. Knue; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
While Norm and his friends are preparing to celebrate his grandfather’s wedding, trouble is stirring in Misty Mountain. There, Norm meets an archaeologist named Jin and learns that a priceless Chinese artifact has been stolen by Dexter, Jin’s old partner. With the help of his lemming friends, Norm must embark on a journey across the world to help recover the artifact and return it to its rightful place. Can Norm keep his word to his new friend Jin and return home in time for his grandfather’s wedding? Only time will tell.
This is two narratives melded into one. On the one hand, you have Norm’s son proclaiming himself king in his father’s absence and annoying everyone with his bossiness. These interludes are funny, but a little repetitive as they often involve Norm’s human friend calling and requesting his immediate return to save them from the tyranny. In the meantime, Norm is on an Indiana Jones-esque adventure, trying to recover a priceless artifact and return it to its rightful home before a backstabbing treasure hunter claims all its riches for himself. The trip takes Norm to new worlds and the lemmings play a significant role in helping Norm succeed, including poorly flying a plane.
There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
The Shield: The Complete Series
(Blu-ray)
Follows the lives and cases of a dirty Los Angeles Police Department cop and the unit under his command.
The series began in 2002 and ran for seven seasons. Loosely based on a real-life police scandal, the show followed a group of cops known as “Strike Team.” They are tasked with addressing the increased violence and drug activity in the area by whatever force they deem necessary. However, they become more like the criminals they’re supposed to be stopping and use illegal means to gain commendations while also profiting. The four main characters are played by Michael Chiklis, Walton Goggins
, Kenny Johnson and David Rees Snell. Of course, this many dark secrets among devious men eventually tears them apart and after a few seasons they’re each other’s worst enemies. Unfortunately, the finale is somewhat dissatisfying, particularly after so many horrendous acts.
Special features include: “The Shield
Reunion”; “The Shield
: A Retrospective”; “Restoring The Shield
”; “The Critical Response to The Shield
”; and "The Shield
Writers Room." (Mill Creek Entertainment)
Sinatra in Palm Springs — The Place He Called Home
(Blu-ray)
During Frank Sinatra
’s brief yet turbulent marriage to Ava Gardner, Palm Springs was center stage. And for the rest of his life, the Rancho Mirage compound on Frank Sinatra Drive was the sanctuary he called “My Heaven.” Palm Springs still feels the ghost of the legendary performer.
While most are familiar with the Sinatra name and his performance-related talents, they may not know a lot about his personal life. In watching this documentary, one realizes that was to some extent by design as he was happiest living outside of Hollywood in Palm Springs. The tightknit community was favoured for its workable distance from the set and the chance for people to just be themselves. They golfed and hung out to their heart’s content without the concerns of gossip columnists and moochers. In spite of his quick temper and old-fashioned values, he was incredibly generous. It seemed like everyone had a story of when the crooner sent money to someone down on their luck, even if he just came across their story in the newspaper. Interviews with his friends and family are quite revealing, as are the numerous archival images of the neighbourhood and his estates.
Special features include: “The Actor”; “The Compound”; “Sinatra Style”; “Traveling in Style”; “The Best Tipper”; “The Worst Driver”; “Golf Tournaments & Jack Daniels”; “Friendships”; “Funeral”; and trailer. (Shout Factory)
Southcliffe
(DVD)
Exactly a year after he reported on a killing spree in the town of his unhappy childhood, English journalist David Whitehead (Rory Kinnear
) returns to the scene of the crime in response to an anonymous message. Someone — who? — warns that the killing is about to begin again. Is tragedy somehow woven into the fabric of the town? Will the people closest to last year’s victims ever find ways to heal their broken lives?
This is a bit of a puzzling miniseries as timelines are a little too jumbled to allow audiences to engage with the narrative. The story of the active shooter is almost buried beneath everyone else’s interactions in the picture. A grieving man is shown going through the motions of his loss, though the cause is concealed until nearly the end. A homecare worker is seen on the job, though its significance is long unknown. Had they opted just to tell the story chronologically (or just more logically), the powerful individual narratives could’ve combined for a more impactful whole. Instead, viewers spend so much time trying to resolve the timelines, the emotional punch becomes lost in the confusion.
There are no special features. (BBC Home Entertainment)