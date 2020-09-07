Review: Los Angeles photographer pens moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Email
article imageReview: Los Angeles photographer pens moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed Los Angeles celebrity photographer Bjoern Kommerell penned a moving tribute on social media to the late but great Chadwick Boseman.
Chadwick Boseman was the star of the ground-breaking superhero film Black Panther. He passed away at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer that lasted four years.
Kommerell, who was in disbelief over the sad news, acknowledged that the world lost a great human being and he praised him as an extraordinary actor.
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Bjoern Kommerell
He continued by sharing more memories of their photoshoots together, prior to adding that he will be missed.
More about Chadwick Boseman, Photographer, Los angeles, Bjoern Kommerell
 
