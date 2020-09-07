Review: Los Angeles photographer pens moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Acclaimed Los Angeles celebrity photographer Bjoern Kommerell penned a moving tribute on social media to the late but great Chadwick Boseman.
. He passed away at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer that lasted four years.
Kommerell, who was in disbelief over the sad news, acknowledged that the world lost a great human being and he praised him as an extraordinary actor.
He continued by sharing more memories of their photoshoots together, prior to adding that he will be missed.