Review: Liesl Obrecht gives Nikolas Cassadine a taste of his own medicine

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On the January 8th episode of "General Hospital" on ABC, Dr. Liesl Obrecht gave Nikolas Cassadine a taste of his own medicine.
Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) admitted to Nikolas Cassadine (played by Marcus Coloma) that she wants him to fail. She reminds him that he pressed charges against her daughter, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). Obrecht explained that first, he made her a fugitive and she was subsequently sent to prison.
"Then she had to betray me to cut a deal, all because of you," she told Nikolas. "You're a prince alright. A prince of hypocrites," she added, and Obrecht has a point. She pointed out how he has treated his own family and his own son, Spencer (who doesn't even know that he is alive).
Nikolas made his grand appearance in front of most of the characters in Port Charles, showing them that he is alive (despite everybody thinking that he died three years ago), including his mother, Laura (Genie Francis), and sister Lulu (Emme Rylan). Nikolas crashed Nina and Valentin's wedding this past Friday, as he held an unconscious Ava Jerome (Maura West) in his arms after he rescued her from the water (she was pushed intentionally by Valentin).
One can always count on Kathleen Gati to deliver another knockout performance as Liesl Obrecht. She continues to steal every scene she is in. Well done. This will certainly keep things interesting on the show for the next few weeks now that the audience knows how Liesel truly feels about Nikolas.
