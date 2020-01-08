Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Laura (Genie Francis) discovered that her onscreen son, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), is still alive on ABC's "General Hospital." Nikolas is seen holding Ava Jerome (Maura West) in his hands, whom he rescued after Valentin threw her overboard into the water. His mother, Laura, and sister, Lulu, were in shock and total disbelief since they thought he has been dead for three years (Valentin had shot him in Greece back in 2016). To make matters more complicated, he announced to his mother and sister that he will be marrying Ava Jerome tonight, all while Laura put her foot down. She reads him the riot act for the emotional distress and heartache that he put their family through. In doing so, Francis deserves an Emmy nomination for nailing these powerful scenes with conviction, thus proving that she is one of the best actresses in daytime television. 2020 was already off to an explosive start on General Hospital. Nikolas made quite an entrance crashing Valentin and Nina's wedding, right before they exchanged their vows. "Wake up, this is all mine," he tells Valentin.Nikolas is seen holding Ava Jerome (Maura West) in his hands, whom he rescued after Valentin threw her overboard into the water. His mother, Laura, and sister, Lulu, were in shock and total disbelief since they thought he has been dead for three years (Valentin had shot him in Greece back in 2016). Genie Francis delivers a powerful performance as a mother that finds out that her son is alive as they are reunited. At the same time, she is mad at Nikolas' selfish actions for not telling anybody that he has been alive all these years, especially his son Spencer, who has been mourning him. Nikolas claimed that he did the wrong thing for the right reason since he wanted to bring down Valentin, and didn't want to implicate his family.To make matters more complicated, he announced to his mother and sister that he will be marrying Ava Jerome tonight, all while Laura put her foot down. She reads him the riot act for the emotional distress and heartache that he put their family through. In doing so, Francis deserves an Emmy nomination for nailing these powerful scenes with conviction, thus proving that she is one of the best actresses in daytime television. More about Laura, nikolas, General hospital, Genie Francis, Marcus Coloma Laura nikolas General hospital Genie Francis Marcus Coloma