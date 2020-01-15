Contestant Ken Jennings has a major reason to celebrate. He was crowned as the champion of "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time."
The final Jeopardy "Greatest of All Time" category on January 14 dealt with William Shakespeare's tragedies in the fourth match, and Ken Jennings was the sole contestant that answered the clue correctly. His response, in question form, was: "Who is Iago"?"
In this epic Jeopardy event, the show brought together the three highest money winners in the show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer. They all competed for a grand prize of one million dollars and the winner earned the title of "Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time" champion.
In this case, it was Ken Jennings (who was also presented with a trophy), with Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as the two runners-up, where they each earned $250,000.
Veteran game show host Alex Trebek has hosted the popular competition Jeopardy since the show's revival in 1984. He has been battling pancreatic cancer since March of 2019.
To learn more about Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time, check out the official ABC website.
For more information on Jeopardy, follow the game show on Twitter and check out its official website.