Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ken Jennings crowned 'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time' champion Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Contestant Ken Jennings has a major reason to celebrate. He was crowned as the champion of "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time."
The final Jeopardy "Greatest of All Time" category on January 14 dealt with William Shakespeare's tragedies in the fourth match, and Ken Jennings was the sole contestant that answered the clue correctly. His response, in question form, was: "Who is Iago"?"
In this epic Jeopardy event, the show brought together the three highest money winners in the show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer. They all competed for a grand prize of one million dollars and the winner earned the title of "Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time" champion.
In this case, it was Ken Jennings (who was also presented with a trophy), with Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as the two runners-up, where they each earned $250,000.
Veteran game show host Alex Trebek has hosted the popular competition Jeopardy since the show's revival in 1984. He has been battling pancreatic cancer since March of 2019.
To learn more about Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time, check out the official ABC website.
For more information on Jeopardy, follow the game show on Twitter and check out its official website.
More about ken jennings, Jeopardy, Champion
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Madonna brings her 'Madame X' European Tour to Lisbon, Portugal
Taiwan 'already independent', president warns China
Op-Ed: Australia's new subs — News, not news, and embarrassing babble
Skincare company to boost research using next-generation AI
Catching up with Jeff Timmons: Plans for 2020, tour, digital age Special
Hong Kong protest shoppers show their true colours
As Iran missiles battered Iraq base, US lost eyes in sky
Review: Sharon Case melts hearts with breast cancer storyline on the Y&R Special
Suspected Israel strike kills 3 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: monitor
Scientists want to know why Thwaites Glacier is melting so fast