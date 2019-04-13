Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 mins ago in Entertainment Huntington - On April 13, viral magician Justin Willman headlined The Paramount in Huntington, New York, as part of his "Magic in Real Life Tour." The esteemed magician, known for his Netflix special He also opened up about his personal life where he and his wife had their first baby, Jackson, four months ago. Willman was very interactive with the audience throughout the night and picked several random people to assist him with his tricks. "Long Island has a high tolerance of magic," he acknowledged. He praised The Paramount for being a "beautiful theater" and noted that it was "legendarily rumored to be haunted." To prove this point through magic, Willman also included a seance segment in his set that was creepy yet impressive at the same time (with the help of an audience volunteer). The highlight portion of his set was when audience members called out various zip codes at him and he was telling them the name of the city and state where they were originally from, where he was able to blow away everybody's minds, even the biggest skeptics. The Verdict Overall, His warm and genuine personality was evidenced throughout the entire night, and he exuded a great deal of charm and charisma. Willman is worth seeing in a live setting whenever he performs in each town. One will not be disappointed, and his show is ideal for the whole family. Willman's live magic show at The Paramount garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about acclaimed magician Justin Willman, check out his Willman was able to immerse his Huntington audience by kicking off his set on a high note with "five seconds of collective Long Island wonder," where he proved to be a master of psychological manipulation.The esteemed magician, known for his Netflix special Magic For Humans , shared that this marked his first-ever show on Long Island, and noted that he has been performing magic since he was 12 years old, and that he hails from Missouri. His routines included a "Message in a Bottle," as well as "Right on the Money," which was inspired by his "classic dad," referring to his father. Another neat demonstration was "Game of Phones," which proved to be a great deal of fun for the Paramount crowd.He also opened up about his personal life where he and his wife had their first baby, Jackson, four months ago. Willman was very interactive with the audience throughout the night and picked several random people to assist him with his tricks. "Long Island has a high tolerance of magic," he acknowledged.He praised The Paramount for being a "beautiful theater" and noted that it was "legendarily rumored to be haunted." To prove this point through magic, Willman also included a seance segment in his set that was creepy yet impressive at the same time (with the help of an audience volunteer).The highlight portion of his set was when audience members called out various zip codes at him and he was telling them the name of the city and state where they were originally from, where he was able to blow away everybody's minds, even the biggest skeptics.Overall, Justin Willman was able to move his fans and skeptics on an emotional level at The Paramount in Huntington. His magic routines and demonstrations were fresh, unique and clever. With Willman, the Long Island audience could recall such world-renowned magicians as Derren Brown, Michael Grandinetti, and Lance Burton, all in one, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.His warm and genuine personality was evidenced throughout the entire night, and he exuded a great deal of charm and charisma. Willman is worth seeing in a live setting whenever he performs in each town. One will not be disappointed, and his show is ideal for the whole family. Willman's live magic show at The Paramount garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about acclaimed magician Justin Willman, check out his official website More about Justin Willman, Magic in Real Life, Long island, the paramount, Magician Justin Willman Magic in Real Life Long island the paramount Magician Magic