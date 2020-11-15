Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On November 15, musician and actor John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard" fame) participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment, which consisted of a virtual Q&A session and cocktail. On his music and songwriting inspirations, Schneider said, "Usually, the blues or something funny. We are at a family event here in Louisiana, and somebody said something about 'sipping Bloody Mary's through a Slim Jim straw.' When are you are a songwriter, your ears perk up and go wait a minute 'say that again' and I thought that was a lyric and a song." "So immediately I wrote it on my phone and I texted it to a singer-songwriter that I work with, and we sent each other some words back and forth. It's some odd little thing that you hear that you pick up somewhere at a family gathering or a bar or in a bowling alley and you don't ignore it," he said. "The key to songwriting is not ignoring those special little things you hear when you are hanging around people," he added. For hopefuls who wish to make it in the entertainment and music industry, he said, "The No. 1 thing is that there is no one way to do it. You've got to work hard, you need to be tenacious and willing to pay to do it, and be prepared. You've got to read, you've got to sing, dance, juggle and do magic tricks. There are so many things that you have to do to be prepared for opportunity when it shows up." "The No. 1 reason people don't succeed is that they are either not prepared when the opportunity shows up or they don't recognize the opportunity to what it is," he added. "You've got to expect an opportunity, you have to expect great things, otherwise you will miss them when they come by." To learn more about actor and musician John Schneider, check out his The proceeds went towards Cedars CanSupport , which provides assistance to cancer patients and their families.On his music and songwriting inspirations, Schneider said, "Usually, the blues or something funny. We are at a family event here in Louisiana, and somebody said something about 'sipping Bloody Mary's through a Slim Jim straw.' When are you are a songwriter, your ears perk up and go wait a minute 'say that again' and I thought that was a lyric and a song.""So immediately I wrote it on my phone and I texted it to a singer-songwriter that I work with, and we sent each other some words back and forth. It's some odd little thing that you hear that you pick up somewhere at a family gathering or a bar or in a bowling alley and you don't ignore it," he said."The key to songwriting is not ignoring those special little things you hear when you are hanging around people," he added.For hopefuls who wish to make it in the entertainment and music industry, he said, "The No. 1 thing is that there is no one way to do it. You've got to work hard, you need to be tenacious and willing to pay to do it, and be prepared. You've got to read, you've got to sing, dance, juggle and do magic tricks. There are so many things that you have to do to be prepared for opportunity when it shows up.""The No. 1 reason people don't succeed is that they are either not prepared when the opportunity shows up or they don't recognize the opportunity to what it is," he added. "You've got to expect an opportunity, you have to expect great things, otherwise you will miss them when they come by."To learn more about actor and musician John Schneider, check out his official website , and his Facebook page More about John Schneider, the dukes of hazzard, Actor, Musician John Schneider the dukes of hazzard Actor Musician