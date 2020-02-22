Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Pelham - On February 21, "General Hospital" star Ingo Rademacher hosted his first-ever fan event at Rockwells in Pelham, New York. Particularly impressive about Rademacher is that he encouraged audience interaction and invited a fan up on stage with him to re-enact a prior scene with him from the show (that viewers were already familiar with). When asked which storyline deeply affected him personally, Rademacher responded, "When I really opened up a new door as an actor was when Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) died on the show. As an actor, losing the love of your life and your soulmate on the show really brought up emotions that I've never felt before." After he took several more fan questions from the audience, he thanked Rockwells and its management, as well as the fans for showing up to his first-ever solo fan event. The Verdict Overall, Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with He is known for his portrayal of Jasper "Jax" Jacks on hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital, a role that he has played on and off since 1996. Rademacher allowed his laid-back and mellow personality to shine throughout the event. He included General Hospital trivia and shared his own views about his acting career and parenthood; moreover, he poked fun at a few of his General Hospital co-stars, all in good fun. He included his first-born son, Peanut, in his set and that resonated well with his New York fans.Particularly impressive about Rademacher is that he encouraged audience interaction and invited a fan up on stage with him to re-enact a prior scene with him from the show (that viewers were already familiar with).When asked which storyline deeply affected him personally, Rademacher responded, "When I really opened up a new door as an actor was when Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) died on the show. As an actor, losing the love of your life and your soulmate on the show really brought up emotions that I've never felt before."After he took several more fan questions from the audience, he thanked Rockwells and its management, as well as the fans for showing up to his first-ever solo fan event.Overall, Ingo Rademacher was able to deliver at Rockwells in Pelham. The Westchester County audience loved him. Rademacher is worth seeing whenever he comes to town. He earned two thumbs up for a job well done.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ingo Rademacher in the winter of 2019. More about Ingo Rademacher, General hospital, Star, Jasper, Jax Ingo Rademacher General hospital Star Jasper Jax