Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Canadian actress Inga Cadranel has been killing it this month on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as Harmony. Harmony's scenes in the police station opposite Jason Morgan (played by Steve Burton) were quite powerful, subtle and compelling. It is great to see Harmony trying to rekindle a relationship with her on-screen daughter, Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, who is trying to protect Wiley, the child she believes that she gave birth to (that Shiloh also believes is his), who is now adopted by Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) and Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes). This is definitely a storyline to watch, especially since Harmony is cellmates with Nelle Benson (played by Chloe Lanier), who may also have a connection to baby Wiley unbeknownst to all. The Verdict Overall, Inga Cadranel does an excellent job showcasing the strong side of Harmony, and how she is doing everything in her power to make peace with Willow and strain away from Shiloh. Harmony's character is a symbol of resilience and female empowerment, which is relevant to the times we live in today, and her acting deserves two giant thumbs up. To learn more about Canadian actress Inga Cadranel, follow her on Her character, Harmony, has a backbone the last few weeks and she is taking a firm stance against adversity. Harmony was imprisoned to protect Dawn of Day cult leader, the villainous Shiloh (played by Coby Ryan McLaughlin), but she has come clean and notifies the police the truth about what "Shiloh" has done and how he has manipulated and deceived so many women, exposing how he has deceived so many people.Harmony's scenes in the police station opposite Jason Morgan (played by Steve Burton) were quite powerful, subtle and compelling. It is great to see Harmony trying to rekindle a relationship with her on-screen daughter, Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, who is trying to protect Wiley, the child she believes that she gave birth to (that Shiloh also believes is his), who is now adopted by Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) and Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes).This is definitely a storyline to watch, especially since Harmony is cellmates with Nelle Benson (played by Chloe Lanier), who may also have a connection to baby Wiley unbeknownst to all.Overall, Inga Cadranel does an excellent job showcasing the strong side of Harmony, and how she is doing everything in her power to make peace with Willow and strain away from Shiloh. Harmony's character is a symbol of resilience and female empowerment, which is relevant to the times we live in today, and her acting deserves two giant thumbs up.To learn more about Canadian actress Inga Cadranel, follow her on Instagram and follow her on Twitter More about Inga Cadranel, General hospital, Harmony, Abc, Drama Inga Cadranel General hospital Harmony Abc Drama