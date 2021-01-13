Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor, comedian, and professional wrestler Hank Garrett delivers in his book "From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight," which is captivating. Thanks to his positive influence, Garrett was able to find success in comedy, acting, wrestling, and martial arts. He would be a professional wrestler and he would perform stand-up comedy routines at various venues all while he was still attending high school. At 19 years old, he secured a role in the hit TV series Car 54, Where are You? where he played Officer Ed Nicholson. The book is bold and unflinching since he also reveals his losses, injuries, loves, and the discrimination that he has faced in his life, as well as the opportunities that were lost or stolen from him. Without giving too much away, it is a book that should be read by all. It underscores such values as hard work, perseverance, optimism, and the need to possess an indomitable spirit. From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight is available on Amazon and via The Verdict Overall, Hank Garrett has released a powerful book, From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight. It is a story of survival, perseverance, faith, and redemption and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It is 316 pages in duration, and they can easily be read in two or three sittings. This book deserves to be enjoyed for its honesty and authenticity, and it is evident that Garrett's life story is an inspiration for us all. From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight garners an A rating. This book was co-written with his manager Deanna-Marie Smith. Garrett opens up about his humble beginnings, growing up in a diverse neighborhood at a time when poverty was the norm. His goal was to survive and he did that with any means possible, including violence. He discussed meeting his mentor, Sammy Davis Jr., who would change his life for the better.Thanks to his positive influence, Garrett was able to find success in comedy, acting, wrestling, and martial arts. He would be a professional wrestler and he would perform stand-up comedy routines at various venues all while he was still attending high school. At 19 years old, he secured a role in the hit TV series Car 54, Where are You? where he played Officer Ed Nicholson.The book is bold and unflinching since he also reveals his losses, injuries, loves, and the discrimination that he has faced in his life, as well as the opportunities that were lost or stolen from him.Without giving too much away, it is a book that should be read by all. It underscores such values as hard work, perseverance, optimism, and the need to possess an indomitable spirit.From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight is available on Amazon and via Briton Publishing Overall, Hank Garrett has released a powerful book, From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight. It is a story of survival, perseverance, faith, and redemption and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It is 316 pages in duration, and they can easily be read in two or three sittings.This book deserves to be enjoyed for its honesty and authenticity, and it is evident that Garrett's life story is an inspiration for us all. From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight garners an A rating. More about Hank Garrett, Book, Comedian, Actor, Wrestler Hank Garrett Book Comedian Actor Wrestler