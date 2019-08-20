Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment The new documentary "I Am Patrick Swayze" melts hearts for fans, followers, friends and family members of the beloved late actor. Adrian Buitenhuis did a brilliant job directing it. Swayze was known for his acting work in such iconic films as Dirty Dancing, Ghost, Letters from a Killer and his breakthrough movie Skatetown, U.S.A. He was a true renaissance man that loved his wife and family. Commentary by his colleagues and peers, Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, Kelly Lynch, and Rob Lowe, made it even more compelling. Lynch praised him for his "charming" nature, which made everybody fall in love with him. Jennifer Grey, who worked with him in the popular film Dirty Dancing, complimented the magic that they created together when they started dancing. His wife, Lisa Niemi, who was married to him for 34 years offered her warm and honest testimony about his upbeat personality, and she loved him unconditionally. The audience will also learn that Swayze was a gymnast, cowboy and ballet dancer, and wore many other hats. "I was looking for any way to make a mark," he said, in archived footage in the documentary. In 1991, People Magazine recognized him as the "Sexiest Man Alive." While he may have passed away at the age of 57, after succumbing to pancreatic cancer, his legacy still lives on and will for generations to come. The Verdict Overall, the I Am Patrick Swayze documentary is a must for any fan of the late actor. He was able to redefine the ordinary and helped mold cinema into what it is today. Above it all, he possessed an indomitable spirit. Viewers ought to have the Kleenex ready. Paramount pays a fitting homage to his life and career of Patrick Swayze. Well-crafted and gripping all around. Paramount did a superb job with this documentary, where the public gets to know the late Patrick Swayze on a more intimate level and his illustrious career in acting and entertainment.Swayze was known for his acting work in such iconic films as Dirty Dancing, Ghost, Letters from a Killer and his breakthrough movie Skatetown, U.S.A.He was a true renaissance man that loved his wife and family. Commentary by his colleagues and peers, Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, Kelly Lynch, and Rob Lowe, made it even more compelling. Lynch praised him for his "charming" nature, which made everybody fall in love with him.Jennifer Grey, who worked with him in the popular film Dirty Dancing, complimented the magic that they created together when they started dancing. His wife, Lisa Niemi, who was married to him for 34 years offered her warm and honest testimony about his upbeat personality, and she loved him unconditionally.The audience will also learn that Swayze was a gymnast, cowboy and ballet dancer, and wore many other hats. "I was looking for any way to make a mark," he said, in archived footage in the documentary.In 1991, People Magazine recognized him as the "Sexiest Man Alive."While he may have passed away at the age of 57, after succumbing to pancreatic cancer, his legacy still lives on and will for generations to come.Overall, the I Am Patrick Swayze documentary is a must for any fan of the late actor. He was able to redefine the ordinary and helped mold cinema into what it is today. Above it all, he possessed an indomitable spirit. Viewers ought to have the Kleenex ready. Paramount pays a fitting homage to his life and career of Patrick Swayze. Well-crafted and gripping all around. More about I Am Patrick Swayze, Documentary, Patrick swayze, Actor, Adrian Buitenhuis I Am Patrick Swayze Documentary Patrick swayze Actor Adrian Buitenhuis