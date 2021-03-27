Email
article imageReview: Gregory Zarian spotlighted in 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On March 26, Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian was spotlighted virtually on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Lifestyle and fashion expert Lawrence Zarian surprised host Kelly Clarkson by introducing her to his identical twin brother, Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian.
The entire segment may be seen below.
Gregory opened up about his new film, the hostage thriller 86 Melrose Avenue, which raises awareness about mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The movie was written and directed by showrunner Lili Matta.
For his acting work as Avi in 86 Melrose Avenue, Zarian won the "Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film" Award at the Overcome Film Festival.
Pilot Pens loved the heartwarming message that Gregory Zarian is spreading, and they donated $1,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project.
In 2020, Gregory Zarian was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Nate in Venice: The Series.
To learn more about Gregory Zarian, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
