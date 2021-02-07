Email
Review: Gregori J. Martin is spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York, which is hosted by Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Martin, who serves as founder, CEO, and chairman of LANY Entertainment, opened up about how he got into writing, producing, and directing his own projects, and he spoke about the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay. He opened up about his love for creating and he also furnished his definition of the word "showrunner."
"When I was a kid, I thought I was a producer, so I was producing shows in my head. Actually, I created The Bay when I was a kid. Creating has always been a part of me," he admitted. "I would draw images as a kid, of my own characters, and they are based on the characters that we see today on The Bay."
His entire interview conversation with Donna Drake may be seen below:
The show itself is the winner of 19 Emmy Awards, and he revealed the special significance that those Emmy Awards mean to him. "For me, every Emmy is like a new angel in my life, and they are angels. It's a beautiful feeling and each time we win, we don't take it for granted," he expressed.
The latest season of The Bay (Season 6) is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
To learn more about award-winning producer, director, and writer Gregori J. Martin, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
More about Gregori J Martin, The Donna Drake Show, The Bay, donna drake
 
