Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Glenn Close is on her road to Oscar gold. At the 2019 Golden Globe awards, she pulled one of the biggest upsets of the night (over Lady Gaga), and rightfully won. In her poignant acceptance speech, a visibly-shocked Close remarked, "Oh my gosh. Thank you so much Hollywood Foreign Press. This is such a great honor." She went on to express how honored she was to be with her "category sisters," and praised them for the work they put out this year. "We all should be up here," Close said. This marked Close's third career Golden Globe award. She previously won in 2008 for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama" for Damages, as well as in 2005 for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television" for The Lion in Winter. Throughout her illustrious career in acting and entertainment, which spans well over four decades, Close has been nominated for six career Academy Awards, three of which were for "Best Supporting Actress," and the remaining three were for "Best Actress." She has always been regarded as an "actor's actor," and hopefully, this will be the year where Close's losing streak will be over, and she finally takes home her long-overdue Oscar gold. Read More: The Wife garnered a glowing rave review from A veteran actress, Close took home the Golden Globe award for "Best Actress in a Drama" for her performance in The Wife.In her poignant acceptance speech, a visibly-shocked Close remarked, "Oh my gosh. Thank you so much Hollywood Foreign Press. This is such a great honor." She went on to express how honored she was to be with her "category sisters," and praised them for the work they put out this year. "We all should be up here," Close said.This marked Close's third career Golden Globe award. She previously won in 2008 for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama" for Damages, as well as in 2005 for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television" for The Lion in Winter.Throughout her illustrious career in acting and entertainment, which spans well over four decades, Close has been nominated for six career Academy Awards, three of which were for "Best Supporting Actress," and the remaining three were for "Best Actress." She has always been regarded as an "actor's actor," and hopefully, this will be the year where Close's losing streak will be over, and she finally takes home her long-overdue Oscar gold.: The Wife garnered a glowing rave review from Digital Journal More about Glenn close, The Wife, Golden Globe, Drama Glenn close The Wife Golden Globe Drama